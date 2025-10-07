San Diego Unified wants to prepare more students for life after high school

San Diego Unified’s Class of 2025 was better prepared for college and careers than previous classes, according to new district graduation data.

The district projects that 67.1% of this year’s graduates met the preparedness threshold set by the California Department of Education. That number has been steadily climbing over the last several years. The district’s goal is to reach 71.9% by 2030.

Three things are driving improvement, according to the district.

The first is that more students are earning college credit while they’re in high school. They can do that by passing advanced placement exams or taking community college courses.

“Encouraging students to make sure that they push themselves for more rigorous coursework is really important,” Superintendent Fabiola Bagula said.

The second is that more students are eligible for admission to the University of California or California State University systems. The district projects that 70.2% of this year’s graduates met those course requirements, up from 69.3% last year.

The third is an increase in students earning the Seal of Biliteracy, an award for fluency in a second language. Bagula said the district is expanding its high school language opportunities.

“We have, for example, really beautiful traditional dual language schools like Language Academy and Longfellow, but what we didn't have was a continuation on into high school,” she said.

Students who study Spanish at Language Academy can take advanced language classes at San Diego High School. The district is working to offer a similar path for French-language students to continue their studies at Patrick Henry High School.

Another way students can prepare for their future is by completing a college, career and technical education pathway. They offer coursework specific to certain industries, from agriculture and construction to health science and hospitality.

The number of students completing career pathways decreased slightly this year, from about 34.7% in 2024 to 32.4% in 2025.

Bagula said getting middle schoolers thinking about career pathway opportunities in high school could help more of them start — and stick with — those programs. She wants families to understand that the program doesn’t limit students’ options for the future.

“A career pathway doesn't necessarily mean that this is what you're going to do for the rest of your life, but it actually teaches you and exposes you to a really beautiful skill set,” she said.

The San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA) offers a pathway in Arts, Media and Entertainment. Alaeah Nailon is studying musical theatre there, but she doesn’t plan to spend the rest of her career on stage.

“My plans after graduating are attending university and majoring in journalism or education,” she told the school board last week.

SCPA has one of the highest career technical education completion rates in the district. It teaches students from all over San Diego County in grades six through 12.

“We work with conservatories and universities to know what college and career ready means,” Principal Timothy Farson told the school board. “The conversations around exploration begin in the sixth grade and are nurtured all the way through.”

The district is looking to replicate those conversations at other schools. It hired instructional coordinators to help students complete career pathways. They’ll find internship opportunities, monitor students’ progress and help plan out their classes, district leaders said.

District leaders say switching some high schools to a block schedule — allowing for eight classes a year instead of six — could give students more opportunities to take the classes they need to prepare for college or a career. They’ll discuss that potential change at their next meeting on Oct. 14.