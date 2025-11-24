San Diego’s congressional Democrats tour federal courthouse detention facility

The four Democrats in San Diego’s congressional delegation Monday toured an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in the basement of the Edward J. Schwartz federal courthouse downtown.

It was the third time they’d tried to get inside the facility to investigate reports of people being held “in subpar conditions, without access to attorneys, medical care, or proper nutrition,” according to a joint letter the legislators sent to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in October.

That was during the government shutdown, and the only response from DHS then was an automated one. The representatives tried to visit the site anyway, and were turned away on two separate October days.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS The four Democratic members of San Diego's congressional delegation are shown walking out of the Edward J. Schwartz federal courthouse in downtown San Diego on Nov. 24, 2025.

On Monday morning, representatives were allowed into the detention center. At a news conference after their visit, Rep. Scott Peters, D-50, described what they saw inside, including the restrooms.

“There are eight holding cells of various sizes, which are rooms with metal benches in them, and a toilet that’s half-obscured. It’s got a wall next to it, but it’s basically open. Some of them have showers in them,” said Peters.

Some visitors who said they’ve been in the detention center have reported upwards of 100 people being held. But the representatives said they only saw three people during their visit. One was a plumber who was arrested while he was working.

“He’s really disoriented at the moment because he was just arrested. He went to work. He has two children. He had to call his wife and say, ‘Hey I’m arrested,’” said Rep. Juan Vargas, D-52.

Rep. Mike Levin, D-49, said it’s important at times like that to remember why ICE was created after 9/11: “For national security and public safety. So what the hell does being a plumber here trying to work have to do with national security or public safety? Absolutely nothing,” he said.

So what good did today’s visit accomplish? Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-51, said just showing up helps.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS The Edward J. Schwartz federal courthouse in downtown San Diego is shown on Nov. 24, 2025.

“We do know that when we show up, things get better, that the people who work here know that they’re being watched, that they know that we’re going to ask questions, that people get treated better because we are showing up and asking these questions,” Jacobs said.

The members of Congress said they will continue to conduct oversight. They said they’ll be back for another visit. They did not specify when, but DHS rules require seven days notice ahead of time. The representatives said the law allows them to show up unannounced whenever they wish to inspect facilities.