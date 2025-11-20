Premieres Sundays, Jan. 11 - Feb. 15, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Miss Eliza Scarlet is doing her best to have it all. Her business is thriving, but her personal life enters new territory as she attempts to follow her heart and develop a relationship with Inspector Alexander Blake. Eliza may be an expert solving crimes, but she’s very much a novice when it comes to love. Can Eliza juggle the twin demands of her personal and professional life?

MISS SCARLET Season 6 on MASTERPIECE Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Secrets and Lies" premieres Sunday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - In a case centered around the fledgling world of psychiatry, a violent psychiatric patient is on the loose, leaving behind a murder, a mystery and an unidentified body. Blake hires Eliza to help him solve the case.

Photographer: Maja Medic. For editorial use only. Courtesy of Miss Scarlet Limited and MASTERPIECE / PBS Episode 1: "Secrets and Lies." In a case centered around the fledgling world of psychiatry, a violent psychiatric patient is on the loose, leaving behind a murder, a mystery and an unidentified body. Blake hires Eliza to help him solve the case. Shown L-R: Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips), Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard)

Episode 2: "Trafalgar Spring" premieres Sunday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - The divorce of a high society couple causes scandal when their settlement becomes public and their prize racehorse goes missing. The horse has disappeared from its stable and each party blames the other. It’s a case with blackmail, murder and two people at its center who hate each other. Is it a warning for Eliza and Blake about what could happen to them?

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Miss Scarlet Limited and MASTERPIECE / PBS Episode 2: "Trafalgar Spring" - The divorce of a high society couple causes scandal when their settlement becomes public and their prize racehorse goes missing. Shown: Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips)

Episode 3: "The Delivery" premieres Sunday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - A treasure hunt brings Moses back to London from Paris to sell a priceless diamond. As Eliza welcomes Moses back to the fold, Clarence is determined to prove that he is every bit as good as his predecessor and a friendly rivalry ensues.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Miss Scarlet Limited and MASTERPIECE / PBS Episode 3: "The Delivery" - A treasure hunt brings Moses back to London from Paris to sell a priceless diamond. Shown L-R: Moses Valentine (Ansu Kabia), Clarence Pettigew (Paul Bazely)

Episode 4: "Bad Blood" premieres Sunday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Charlie Phelps, the new Detective Inspector at the City of London Police, hires Eliza for a case involving his uncle, Dylan Cooper. But it turns out that Scotland Yard is also after Cooper, who has committed crimes in both jurisdictions, leaving Eliza in the middle.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Miss Scarlet Limited and MASTERPIECE / PBS Episode 4: "Bad Blood: - Charlie Phelps, the new Detective Inspector at the City of London Police, hires Eliza for a case involving his uncle, Dylan Cooper. Shown L-R: Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard), Sophia Blake (Ruby Siddle)

Episode 5: "The Night Shift" premieres Sunday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Dylan Cooper has been nabbed and is being held in the cells at Scotland Yard. His gang wants to spring him out, which will lead to a long night for Blake and new detective George Willows.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Miss Scarlet Limited and MASTERPIECE / PBS Episode 5: "The Night Shift" - Dylan Cooper has been nabbed and is being held in the cells at Scotland Yard. His gang wants to spring him out, which will lead to a long night for Blake and new detective George Willows. Shown: Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard)

Episode 5: "The Line of Duty" premieres Sunday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - When the mysterious death of a foreign ambassador sparks political intrigue, Eliza is called to investigate – this time, at the request of the formidable Governess. Tasked with solving the case alongside Inspector Blake, Eliza finds herself working with a woman whose power and intellect mirror her own.

For editorial use only. Courtesy of Miss Scarlet Limited and MASTERPIECE / PBS Episode 6: "The Line of Duty" - When the mysterious death of a foreign ambassador sparks political intrigue, Eliza is called to investigate – this time, at the request of the formidable Governess. Shown L-R: Moses Valentine (Ansu Kabia), Clarence Pettigrew (Paul Bazely), Ivy Potts (Cathy Belton), Barnabus Potts (Simon Ludders), Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips)

