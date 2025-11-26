Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Health

Sharp nurses and health workers begin three-day strike across San Diego

By Heidi de Marco / Health Reporter
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published November 26, 2025 at 5:34 PM PST
About 5,800 Sharp nurses and health care professionals are striking for better wages, staffing and sick leave during what they said to be one of the busiest hospital weeks of the year.

About 5,800 Sharp nurses and health care professionals launched a three-day strike Wednesday morning, calling for better wages, staffing levels and sick leave policies. Picket lines formed at sunrise outside three Sharp hospitals across San Diego County.

Union members are represented by the Sharp Professional Nurses Network.

“We're striking for much needed improvements to our work environment, improvements that we feel are going to allow us to provide better patient care to the residents of San Diego,” said Andre Gatewood, a speech language pathologist at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Many workers are struggling with the region’s high cost of living, Gatewood said.

“Many of us are being paid wages that don’t even allow us to afford a simple one-bedroom apartment in San Diego County. Which is unacceptable,” he said.

Sharp executives held a news conference Wednesday morning at SharpHealth’s corporate office in Kearny Mesa. They said they are offering significant pay increases as part of ongoing negotiations.

“Our proposal offers significant guaranteed pay increases. Competitive nursing wages with current average salary of $160,000 and growing to 180, with the most experienced nurses averaging an annual salary of $225,000,” said Susan Stone, Sharp’s chief nursing executive.

Sharp’s proposal also includes 70 hours of paid sick time a year for nurses, Stone said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Sharp said all hospitals will remain open during the strike and that more than 950 replacement workers have been brought in to cover shifts through Saturday morning.

Union members said they hope the turnout on the picket lines will help push negotiations forward when both sides meet again in December.

Tags

Health Health Care
Heidi de Marco
Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

See stories by Heidi de Marco

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News