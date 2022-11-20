FAQs
About 1.2 million international visitors are expected to attend the FIFA's 2022 World Cup this month in Qatar — and even more are expected to watch on TV and online. Thirty-two nations have assembled their teams, which will play 64 games. While fans are excited, critics have called out the host country's human rights abuses and discrimination.
Watch parties
- Sports
- Food
- Teens
- World Cup
FIFA World Cup Viewing Event at The Shores Restaurant Featuring Ocean Views and Game Day Food
Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 7 AM
Ongoing until December 18, 2022
The Shores Restaurant
$9-32
- Animals
- Sports
- Family
- World Cup
USA World Cup Watch Pawty
Friday, November 25, 2022 from 11 AM to 2 PM
The Dog Society
Free
- Sports
- Family
- World Cup
Gaslamp Quarter World Cup Viewing Party
Friday, November 25, 2022 at 7 AM
Ongoing until November 27, 2022
Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House
Free
- World Cup
- Sports
- Family
FIFA World Cup Soccer Qatar 2022 @ San Diego Public Library
Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11 AM
Ongoing until December 14, 2022
Multiple locations
Free
- Sports
- Food
- Teens
- World Cup
- Sports
- Family
- World Cup
Gaslamp Quarter World Cup Viewing Party
Friday, November 25, 2022 at 7 AM
Ongoing until November 27, 2022
Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House
Free
Download and fill out your bracket!
Thirty-two teams will play 64 games in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Download and fill out the bracket with your predictions for this cup.
¡Descarga y llena tu quiniela!
Treinta y dos equipos jugarán 64 partidos en la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022. Descarga y completa la quiniela con tus pronósticos para esta copa.
What's it like to be one of the world's biggest soccer stars and doubted by many in your home country? That's the question Lionel Messi faces in The Last Cup. Not only is this year's World Cup his last chance to bring home the coveted trophy – it's his last chance for vindication. Hosted by Argentine journalist Jasmine Garsd, The Last Cup is much more than a sports story. It's a tale of immigration and race, of capitalism and class, of belonging and identity. A story for anyone who's ever felt like an outsider in their own home.
Latest News
The World Cup in Qatar will be the first to feature an Olympics-style opening ceremony when it begins on Sunday.
-
The beautiful game has inspired some beautiful writing: Two experts share their lists of essential reading as the 2022 World Cup prepares to kick off in Qatar.
-
With the World Cup just around the corner, many fans and critics wonder about the issues around the event.
-
World Cup prize money continues to be a sticking point for equality in soccer despite the historic equal pay agreement between U.S. Soccer and its men’s and women’s teams.
-
Budweiser beer stands at the eight World Cup stadiums are being moved aside to less prominent spots just days before the games start.
-
The ball was used in the infamous quarterfinal match between Argentina and England at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico City. It's expected to sell for as much as $3.6 million.
Submit a question!
KPBS is calling all fans and critics to ask: What do you want to know about the World Cup? Let us know with your answer below.
