About 1.2 million international visitors are expected to attend the FIFA's 2022 World Cup this month in Qatar — and even more are expected to watch on TV and online. Thirty-two nations have assembled their teams, which will play 64 games. While fans are excited, critics have called out the host country's human rights abuses and discrimination.

Follow KPBS' coverage of the biggest single-sport event in the world.

Watch parties
La Jolla Beach & Tennis - Food
  • Sports
  • Food
  • Teens
  • World Cup

FIFA World Cup Viewing Event at The Shores Restaurant Featuring Ocean Views and Game Day Food

Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 7 AM
Ongoing until December 18, 2022
The Shores Restaurant
$9-32
Watch Pawty
  • Animals
  • Sports
  • Family
  • World Cup

USA World Cup Watch Pawty

Friday, November 25, 2022 from 11 AM to 2 PM
The Dog Society
Free
GQA_FallWinter_WorldCup_DigitalAds
  • Sports
  • Family
  • World Cup

Gaslamp Quarter World Cup Viewing Party

Friday, November 25, 2022 at 7 AM
Ongoing until November 27, 2022
Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House
Free
@ San Diego Central Library World Cup emblem
  • World Cup
  • Sports
  • Family

FIFA World Cup Soccer Qatar 2022 @ San Diego Public Library

Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11 AM
Ongoing until December 14, 2022
Multiple locations
Free
Download and fill out your bracket!
Thirty-two teams will play 64 games in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Download and fill out the bracket with your predictions for this cup.
¡Descarga y llena tu quiniela!
Treinta y dos equipos jugarán 64 partidos en la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022. Descarga y completa la quiniela con tus pronósticos para esta copa.
Podcast: The Last Cup
What's it like to be one of the world's biggest soccer stars and doubted by many in your home country? That's the question Lionel Messi faces in The Last Cup. Not only is this year's World Cup his last chance to bring home the coveted trophy – it's his last chance for vindication. Hosted by Argentine journalist Jasmine Garsd, The Last Cup is much more than a sports story. It's a tale of immigration and race, of capitalism and class, of belonging and identity. A story for anyone who's ever felt like an outsider in their own home.
Latest News
International
Balich leads Olympics-style World Cup ceremony
Andrew Dampf / Associated Press
The World Cup in Qatar will be the first to feature an Olympics-style opening ceremony when it begins on Sunday.
National
FIFA bans beer sales at Qatar's World Cup stadiums in a last-minute reversal
Russell Lewis
Emily Olson
National
Why Qatar is a controversial host for the World Cup
Becky Sullivan
Submit a question!
KPBS is calling all fans and critics to ask: What do you want to know about the World Cup? Let us know with your answer below.
Videos
Roger Bennett of ‘Men in Blazers’ on World Cup 2022 and the 100 greatest soccer players
Sportswashing: How Countries Use Sports to Distract From Their Crimes | Amanpour and Company
Human rights concerns in the spotlight as World Cup set to begin in Qatar
6:33
First-ever US blind soccer men’s national team hold tryouts in Chula Vista
