Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

How and where to watch the 2023 World Cup in San Diego

By Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Contributors: Milan Gagnon / Web Producer
Published July 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Wave FC's Alex Morgan plays during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against Angel City, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in San Diego.
Denis Poroy
/
AP
Wave FC's Alex Morgan plays during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against Angel City, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in San Diego.

Editor’s note: This list will be updated as more events become available.

The 2023 World Cup begins July 20 and runs through Aug. 20, with games in Australia and New Zealand.

There are quite few firsts in this World Cup. It’s the first time 32 nations will compete — several making their World Cup debut — and it’s the first time that two countries will host the event. Plus, it's also the first year that the U.S. women’s national team will play under new equal-pay agreements.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

It’s also the last World Cup U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe. The 38-year-old plans to retire at the end of the year.

If you’re trying to witness some historical firsts (and lasts), here are a few local venues for watching the 2023 World Cup. There are both in-person and at-home opportunities to watch some — or all! — of the 64 matches. See game schedule here.

Sports bars

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

At home

FOX, FS1, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. More information.

Telemundo will broadcast in Spanish, with 33 matches on Telemundo, 31 on Universo and streamed on Peacock June 20-Aug. 20. More information.

Family-friendly watch parties

Coming soon! Send us a message with your suggestions. 

Tags

Local Sports
Lara McCaffrey
As web producer, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
See stories by Lara McCaffrey
More News