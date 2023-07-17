How and where to watch the 2023 World Cup in San Diego

Editor’s note: This list will be updated as more events become available.

The 2023 World Cup begins July 20 and runs through Aug. 20, with games in Australia and New Zealand.

There are quite few firsts in this World Cup. It’s the first time 32 nations will compete — several making their World Cup debut — and it’s the first time that two countries will host the event. Plus, it's also the first year that the U.S. women’s national team will play under new equal-pay agreements.

It’s also the last World Cup U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe. The 38-year-old plans to retire at the end of the year.

If you’re trying to witness some historical firsts (and lasts), here are a few local venues for watching the 2023 World Cup. There are both in-person and at-home opportunities to watch some — or all! — of the 64 matches. See game schedule here.

Sports bars

At home

FOX, FS1, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. More information.

Telemundo will broadcast in Spanish, with 33 matches on Telemundo, 31 on Universo and streamed on Peacock June 20-Aug. 20. More information.



Family-friendly watch parties