Aggressive immigration enforcement is impacting youth mental health

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s FRIDAY August 22nd

A NEW REPORT SAYS THE MENTAL HEALTH OF CHILDREN IS BEING IMPACTED BY IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

CAYDON PROPERTY GROUP, THE OWNER OF THE DECAYING, NEARLY ONE HUNDRED YEAR OLD CALIFORNIA THEATRE IN DOWNTOWN HAS A CHOICE TO MAKE

EITHER SELL OR DEMOLISH THE BUILDING…

ON WEDNESDAY THE SAN DIEGO CITY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE ANNOUNCED THA T A SETTLEMENT HAD BEEN MADE WITH THE OWNER.

UNDER THE AGREEMENT, THE C-STREET BUILDING MUST BE LISTED FOR SALE BY THE END OF THE MONTH AND SOLD BY END OF THE YEAR

IF THAT DOESN’T HAPPEN, THEY THEN WILL HAVE 90 DAYS TO OBTAIN PERMITS TO DEMOLISH THE BUILDING OR FACE UP TO A MILLION DOLLARS IN CIVIL PENALTIES

THE HEAT ADVISORY FOR SAN DIEGO INLAND VALLEYS YESTERDAY AND TODAY HAS INCREASED THE RISK OF FIRE.

IT HAS ALSO CAUSED GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM TO DEDICATE MORE FIRE-FIGHTING RESOURCES. AN ADDITIONAL 47 FIRE ENGINES, NINE BULLDOZERS AND FIVE HELICOPTERS ARE AVAILABLE TO SAN DIEGO AND FOUR OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COUNTIES.

SAN DIEGO CAL-FIRE CAPTAIN ROBERT JOHNSON SAYS PLANNING TO USE EXTRA RESOURCES STRATEGICALLY, BEFORE A FIRE BREAKS OUT, IS A GOOD IDEA.

FIREHEAT 1A :09 “This just allows us to get more resources on-scene faster and it eliminates some of that lag time in the event there is a fire start.”

JOHNSON SAYS ALMOST ALL FIRES ARE CAUSED BY HUMAN ACTIVITY, SO KEEP THAT IN MIND IN THE COMING DAYS WHEN YOU’RE USING ANY TOOL OR DOING ANYTHING THAT CAN CAUSE A SPARK.

LIFE HAS BEEN UP AND DOWN LATELY FOR OUR FRIAR FAITHFUL

THEY INITIALLY MOVED INTO FIRST PLACE IN THE NL WEST FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FIFTEEN YEARS BY SWEEPING THE S-F GIANTS… ONLY TO THEN GET SWEPT BY THE L-A DODGERS, PLACING THEM RIGHT BACK IN SECOND

WELL JUST YESTERDAY THEY WRAPPED ANOTHER SERIES BEATING THE GIANTS 3 GAMES TO 1

THE PADRES ARE NOW 1 GAME BEHIND FIRST PLACE … AS HERE WE GO AGAIN … ENTERING INTO A 3-GAME SERIES AGAINST THE DODGERS, THIS TIME ON OUR TURF THAT WILL SURELY SEE A MOTIVATED PETCO PARK CROWD

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

A NEW REPORT FROM U-C RIVERSIDE WARNS THAT AGGRESSIVE IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT IS TAKING A SERIOUS TOLL ON CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH. HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SAYS EXPERTS ARE CALLING IT A PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS.

ICEANXIETY 1 1:16 soq

Nats of crying

Outside Park Dale Lane Elementary in Encinitas on Wednesday morning, a child cries in their mother’s arms as federal agents arrest their father.

A new UC Riverside report says moments like these can have lasting consequences for children in immigrant and mixed-s tatus families.

“Anxiety, stress, depression, even senses of hopelessness.”

Dr. Lisa Fortuna is a child psychiatrist who co-authored the report. They found infants regressing, and not sleeping or eating well. Grade schoolers struggling to focus in class. And teens thinking about…

“What would they do if they were separated from their parents? Are they going to have to take a parental role?”

At San Diego Unified’s Newcomer Welcome Center, school counselor JuanCarlos Nieblaz sees it firsthand.

“I do feel there is an increase in stress and anxiety. I feel a lot of it has to do with social media.”

Both Fortuna and Nieblaz agree children can’t be shielded from fear. But with teachers, families, and communities working together, they can be supported through it.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

TODAY MARKS EXACTLY ONE MONTH SINCE PALOMA AGUIRRE BECAME THE DISTRICT 1 COUNTY SUPERVISOR I SPOKE WITH SUPERVISOR AGUIRRE YESTERDAY, HERE’S THAT CONVERSATION.

OVER THE LAST HALF-CENTURY, PARTS OF THE TIJUANA RIVER VALLEY HAVE BEEN RESTORED FROM A DUMP SITE TO AN ENVIRONMENTALLY PROTECTED AREA.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS A NEW PLAY TELLING THAT STORY AND THE REGION’S HISTORY FROM AN INDIGENOUS PERSPECTIVE … PREMIERES THIS SATURDAY IN SAN DIEGO.m

TRVPLAY 1 (ja) :57

**nats of the valley … fade to ambi**

The caw of birds, and whirr of helicop ters at the mouth of the Tijuana River … set the real-life scene for an upcoming Kumeyaay play… called Shuuluk Wechuwvi: (SHOO-louk weh-CHOO-wee) Where Lightning Was Born.

Johnny Bear Contreras is an artist and cultural advisor for the play. He says it tells the Kumeyaay creation story … and the Tijuana River Valley is central to it all.

“The waterways play a significant role in all our storytelling, but especially in creation. Because creator is ‘Xa’, ‘Maay Xa’, water is ‘Xa’. So when you call the creator you say “Maay Xa umpow’, to be here.”

In addition to the performances, there will be panel discussions about the Tijuana River Valley’s ongoing struggles with pollution and sewage.

The play runs this Saturday, August 23 at 1:00 and 5:00pm at San Diego’s Spark Studio in Kearny Mesa.

The event is free and space is limited, so reservations are required. JA KPBS News.

LOCAL CONTEMPORARY BALLET COMPANY THE ROSIN (RAHZIN) BOX PROJECT WILL PREMIERE THREE NEW WORKS THIS WEEKEND AT THE CALIFORNIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS ESCONDIDO. ARTS REPORTER JULIA DIXON EVANS SAYS THE COMPANY BRINGS INNOVATION TO LIFE ON STAGE.

DEBUTS 1 (1:21) SOQ

With the midday heat pressing against the studio windows, nine dancers powered through a grueling workout — with astonishing grace.

The Rosin Box Project invited two guest choreographers to create works for its "Debuts" program.

Choreographer Ching Ching Wong created a dance about a futuristic supermarket love story

“Imagine if you could control every memory that's ever occurred in your life. You could almost call them to action at your will,”

Wong's piece is about time, loss and memory. It's wild, and speculative — but also personal.

“it's just me grappling with my own fear. My own anxieties.”

Founding director Carly Topazio also premieres new choreography. Most companies present only one new dance in a program, or a few each year. The Rosin Box is staging three in one night.

"It's crazy hard, yes."

Still, she says the company thrives on the exhilaration and the creative expression..

(it's just) there's something electric about creating new work rather than restaging something on our bodies that were created on different bodies — there's definitely like an identity there too

Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS news.

FILMOUT, SAN DIEGO’S LGBTQ+ FILM FESTIVAL, TURNS 25 THIS YEAR. ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO PREVIEWS THIS YEAR’S FESTIVAL AND LOOKS BACK AT HOW IT ALL STARTED.

FILMOUT (ba) 4:00 SOQ

FilmOut has its roots at San Diego State University with a student named Joe Ferrelli.

JOE FERRELLI: So the festival started when I was at San Diego State doing my master's. I decided to do this festival as a thesis project. There was no gay queer film festival in San Diego at the time.

Ferrelli’s thesis focused on identifying a queer sensibility in film.

JOE FERRELLI: So I looked at the works of directors that I knew were gay, but that didn't make outwardly gay films, people like Terrence Davies. And that got me thinking that there was this underlying queer sensibility, especially in the time when you had the Hays Code, where you couldn't talk about homosexuality, and you couldn't mention it. So filmmakers would have to work to get their ideas across to like-minded people.

The festival debuted in 1999 at the Ken, then moved to the Museum of Photographic Arts. Ferrelli left San Diego, and after a short hiatus, Michael McQuiggan became program director.

MICHAEL McQUIGGAN: I can't believe the last 21 years since I've been involved to FilmOut, and here we are at this milestone event.

This year, the festival lineup includes “Exit Interviews,” about a man making a documentary about all his exes and why they left him.

CLIP This is harder than I thought.

MICHAEL McQUIGGAN: It's a world premiere, and they're all coming, so we're excited. Then ‘Plainclothes’ is the Russell Tovey film that is the hot ticket on the festival circuit.

CLIP You’re under arrest…

MICHAEL McQUIGGAN: And closing night I was really surprised that I was able to get the film ‘Twinless.’ a big hit at Sundance.

CLIP I have a twin but he died.

In addition to features, FilmOut showcases short films like Aaron Lovett’s “DemonBoy.”

AARON LOVETT: It's a supernatural thriller. But I made it thinking about the experience of desiring intimacy and connection in the digital age and how difficult that is, especially as a queer person living in Los Angeles.

Jonathan Hammond describes his short “Fireflies in the Dusk” as “a time travel, Victorian, romance, parody, slasher film.” Hammond has roots in San Diego and has attended the festival for two decades. “Fireflies in the Dusk” is his fourth film screened there.

JONATHAN HAMMOND: FilmOut means a huge, tremendous amount to me. I just can't overstate how meaningful, impactful Michael McQuiggan's support of me and of the local filmmakers has been.

Aaron Immediato says he’s always wanted to make a sci-fi alien invasion film with a queer twist.

AARON IMMEDIATO: So ’The Last Story on Earth’ is very much what I've been calling my sci-fi love letter to drag queens. I've felt that these attacks, especially targeting drag artists, focusing on them, somehow not being safe for kids has been especially offensive to me as a queer person.

McQuiggan says he tries to steer the festival clear of overt political messaging.

MICHAEL McQUIGGAN: It is challenging, but I want people just to come in to get away from that for at least four days and just come and enjoy cinema.

But Hammond notes Saturday’s panel on Queer Joy on Screen can still be seen as political.

JONATHAN HAMMOND: Queer joy is absolutely an act of rebellion because, to be blunt, the current administration is doing everything they can to subvert and take away the joy. They're trying to literally make illegal who you are. So I think by being joyful and being proud of who you are is counter to everything they stand for.

For 25 years, FilmOut has played a role in both the LGBTQ+ and film communities, making Ferrelli proud.

JOEFERRELLI:Seeing what Michael has done with it, it's just been wonderful. It's just been an amazing thing. I could never imagine it would have this long or been this successful.

Happy birthday FilmOut, so grateful for 25 years of incredible films and uplifting voices. Looking forward to the next 25.

Beth Accomando, KPBSNews.

FILMOUT CONTINUES THROUGH SUNDAY AT THE MUSEUM OF PHOTOGRAPHIC ARTS IN BALBOA PARK. AND AS A REMINDER, TOMORROW IS THE KPBS SAN DIEGO BOOK FESTIVAL FROM 10 TO 4 AT U-S-D. I’LL BE THERE HOSTING A PANEL FEATURING TWO AUTHORS AND THEIR WORK… IF YOU SEE ME, FEEL FREE TO SAY HELLO!

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth. And hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great weekend.