New ‘warning’ signs for Tijuana sewage go up, and they're not at beaches

New signs in the Tijuana River Valley are warning the public to avoid areas where toxic gases have been detected because of sewage pollution.

On Wednesday, County Supervisor Paloma Aguirre and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria unveiled one of the signs. It’s posted along the Tijuana River on Saturn Boulevard, near Sunset Avenue. The other sign is on Dairy Mart Road.

“We want to make sure that our recreationists, our visitors, our ranchers, our farmers, who come or live or work in the river valley are well aware of the potential for exposure to the hydrogen sulfide gases,” said Aguirre.

The signs suggest that “adults, children and animals” avoid the immediate area and any contact with the river water. If someone experiences symptoms and they persist or worsen, “seek medical care.”

Officials said that about a dozen other signs informing the public about the crossborder sewage crisis would be posted throughout the river valley. But the large, red signs at Saturn Boulevard and Dairy Mart Road were purposefully designed “as clear and visible warnings to residents, workers, and visitors about the unfortunate dangers that are currently present in this area,” said Gloria.

Researchers have found concentrations of hydrogen sulfide that repeatedly exceed state thresholds at those locations. They have said that river culverts in those areas experience significant turbulence, exacerbating the release of the toxic gas. Hydrogen sulfide is a byproduct of the millions of gallons of sewage that repeatedly flows from Mexico into the U.S. by way of the river.

Data from the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District has also shown that levels of the gas have been detected several miles away in Imperial Beach, Nestor and San Ysidro.

Those living or working in communities nearby have reported symptoms like headaches, nausea, coughs and other issues, because of the noxious odors.

Gabriel Uribe, a rancher who lives in the river valley, is among them.

“It’s intolerable,” he said. “Your throat’s scratchy, your eyes are tearing.”

A few years ago, the county rolled out signage in Imperial Beach and Coronado warning the public about Tijuana sewage in local beach water. But these river valley signs, Aguirre said, underscore that the sewage crisis is also an air quality crisis.

Mexico and the U.S. federal government recently committed to speeding up solutions to end the cross-border sewage flow.

Aguirre said she is pushing to ensure that removing the hotspots is part of the overall fix.

