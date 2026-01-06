Premieres Thursdays, Jan. 8 - 29, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sundays, Jan. 11 - Feb. 1 at Noon on KPBS TV + Thursdays, Feb. 5 - 26 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Back in the fictional picturesque English county of Midsomer, Season 24 of MIDSOMER MURDERS finds DCI Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and his trusty sidekick, DS Winter (Nick Hendrix), attempting to solve perplexing crimes while also exploring the quirks of this delightful yet deadly county. As always, the duo is joined by the inimitable pathologist Dr. Fleur Perkins (Annette Badland), Barnaby’s wife Sarah (Fiona Dolman), their daughter Betty (Isabel Shaw), and lovable dog Paddy.

EPISODE GUIDE:

“The Devil's Work” - airs Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, Jan. 11 at Noon on KPBS TV + Thursday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Feb. 8 at Noon on KPBS TV - Ancient families like the Shirewells thrive on tradition, but when the eldest son throws a bomb into five centuries of history, long-buried resentments resurface. Guest stars include Sarah Woodward (PROFESSOR T) and Alex MacQueen (PEAKY BLINDERS).

Bentley Productions and All3Media International / APT MIDSOMER MURDERS: Season 24 “The Devils Work.” DCI Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon), pathologist Dr. Fleur Perkins, and DS Winter (Nick Hendrix)

“Book of the Dead” - airs Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, Jan. 18 at Noon on KPBS TV + Thursday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Feb. 15 at Noon on KPBS TV - When the author of a book that sparked a nationwide treasure hunt is found dead, Barnaby must unravel the clues to find the killer among a group of dedicated seekers. Guest stars include Selina Cadell (DOC MARTIN's Mrs. Tischel).

Bentley Productions and All3Media International / APT MIDSOMER MURDERS: Season 24 "Book of the Dead." DCI Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon)

“Claws Out” - airs Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, Jan. 25 at Noon on KPBS TV + Thursday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Feb. 22 at Noon on KPBS TV - When a pet detective is found dead inside the kennel of a dog he is searching for, Barnaby and Winter are drawn into the world of dognapping, cat seduction and animal investigation. Guest stars include Andrew Scarborough (DOWNTON ABBEY).

Bentley Productions and All3Media International / APT MIDSOMER MURDERS Season 24 “Claws Out.” DCI Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and his trusty sidekick, DS Winter (Nick Hendrix)

“A Climate of Death” - airs Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, Feb. 1 at Noon on KPBS TV + Thursday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Locals have put the sleepy Goodman’s Land on the map as "The Greenest Village in Midsomer." But when the entire village is bought by a Texan oilman, a string of grisly murders ensues. To what lengths will the locals go to retain their title? Guest stars include Nathaniel Parker (THE INSPECTOR LYNLEY MYSTERIES).

Bentley Productions and All3Media International / APT MIDSOMER MURDERS Season 24: DS Winter (Nick Hendrix), DCI Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and pathologist Dr. Fleur Perkins (Annette Badland)

Distributed by American Public TV