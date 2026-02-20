Give Now
Arts & Culture

San Diego entrepreneur celebrates first year of The Hometown Wave in El Cerrito

By Audy McAfee / Arts & Culture Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published February 20, 2026 at 3:43 PM PST
Terrence Hosley in his shop, The Hometown Wave, located in El Cerrito.
Audy McAfee
/
KPBS
The Hometown Wave storefront pictured on Feb. 19, 2026.

Terrence Hosley grew up in Southeast San Diego selling candy bars door-to-door to support his mom. Now, he's a successful business owner and brand founder.

In 2016, he debuted his first streetwear brand, Roots Before Seeds, which he used to inspire confidence in his community. Four years later, that became the foundation of his current brand, San Diego Native, or SDN.

“I wanted to create something that connected San Diego through our shared love for San Diego, but through fashion and something I enjoyed and loved,” Hosley said.

This weekend, SDN will release a new drop, and Hosley will celebrate the first year of his storefront, The Hometown Wave. He said it's especially exciting since it’s Black History Month.

Terrence Hosley in his storefront, The Hometown Wave.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
Terrence Hosley stands inside his storefront, The Hometown Wave, in El Cerrito on Feb. 19, 2026.

“I want this to be a month of celebrating every year because not a lot of businesses make it to the next year,” Hosley said. “To be a Black-owned business, a Black entrepreneur and be able to celebrate every February — it’s the best thing ever.”

His bright orange building is located in El Cerrito at the corner of El Cajon Boulevard and 56th Street. Hosley said this space is not just about promoting a brand but creating a space for people to come together.

“It's about highlighting other people's gifts and talents,” Hosley said. “It's about creating space where people can come and connect. It's about the collective. It’s about community.”

In the past, The Hometown Wave hosted mental health groups, DJ sets and community events like El Cerrito Nights, where every other Friday, a mixer brings people together for conversation. The most important thing for Hosley is that his space is free to use.

Hosley said he provides a free space because he doesn't want money to stop someone from achieving their dreams.

Skateboards inside of Terrence Hosley's shop, The Hometown Wave.
Audy McAfee
/
KPBS
Skateboards hang inside Terrence Hosley's shop, The Hometown Wave, on Feb. 19, 2026.

“I grew up in the Southeast and with our families and our friends, it was like potluck,” Hosley said. “You know, if I have something, you have something — you brought it together and made something bigger than what it was.”

Hosley said The Hometown Wave is special to him because it gives kids space to be creative in ways he didn't get to when he was younger.

That's why there are skateboards and a surfboard on the walls, he explained, even though he didn't get the chance to do either growing up.

“I want to be able to inspire the kids that may not see it in their day-to-day lives. And maybe with them walking in here and seeing it on the wall or engaging with it inspires them. So it's really 100% what inspires me and what keeps me going,” Hosley said.

He also hosts kids events such as Imagination Hours, where kids can take a shirt from the SDN brand and paint it to take home.

Hosley said he wouldn’t have this success without his community, advising other aspiring entrepreneurs to stay connected to theirs.

“Make sure that you're taking time to connect with your peers and connect with your community because in the long run, you're going to need them and they're going to add value to you the same way that you add value to them,” Hosley said.

The anniversary celebration will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Hometown Wave in El Cerrito.

Tags

Arts & Culture BusinessBlack Culture
Audy McAfee
Audy McAfee is an arts and culture reporter at KPBS and a 2025 California Local News fellow. She covers topics ranging from the history of drag to incarcerated peoples rights.
See stories by Audy McAfee

