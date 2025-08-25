Audy McAfee is an arts and culture reporter at KPBS and a 2025 California Local News fellow. She covers topics ranging from the history of drag to incarcerated peoples rights.

Audy has a master’s in journalism from UC Berkeley and a bachelor's in literature from UC Santa Cruz.

She is thrilled to become part of San Diego's community and to report on the exciting happenings in the region. When Audy isn't reporting she is probably hanging out with her cats or searching for a new Italian food place to try.