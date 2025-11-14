Why Native American Heritage Month matters in San Diego

November marks the 35th anniversary of Native American Heritage Month , a time to honor Native history and cultural contributions across the country. In San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, that broader story connects directly to Ruth Ann Thorn — the district’s first and only Native American business owner.

In the Gaslamp, you can find all kinds of businesses and architecture tied to the region’s rich history. Two of those businesses — Exclusive Collections Gallery and Native Star Boutique — are owned by Thorn, a registered member of the Rincon Band of Luiseño /Payómkawichum Indians in Southern California.

She said there's still many people who don't know the true history of Native Americans.

“For 23,000 years, we bartered and traded with people from all over the world,” Thorn explained, “And so the idea that we just got discovered by somebody who got lost at sea and thought they landed in India was really not accurate.”

Audy McAfee / KPBS Visitors admire artwork at Exclusive Collections Gallery in the Gaslamp Quarter on Nov. 10, 2025.

For many Native people, this month is a time to reflect on past transgressions, celebrate the present and educate others about the 18 federally recognized tribal nations that call San Diego County home.

Thorn said one of the best ways people can participate in Native American Heritage Month is by learning about the past.

“The truth is that if we actually embrace the past, even if it's a really hard and painful thing for people to look at, it gives us the opportunity to evolve and not continue in that way in the future,” she said.

This month, there are numerous events people can attend to gain further understanding of the role Native Americans play in San Diego and in the United States as a whole.

Thorn said getting angry isn't always the answer when it comes to combating inaccurate stories about Native people.

Audy McAfee / KPBS A wall of artwork by Ruben Chato Hinojosa inside Exclusive Collections Gallery for Native American Heritage Month on Nov. 10, 2025.

“What we can do is bring more awareness through kindness,” she said. “I find that building a bridge with people who are non-Native by just sharing with them things that they may not know is really the best way to bring change.”

Thorn’s boutique recently hosted a Native American fashion show, displaying the unique clothing created by Native designers. She also held an art show at her gallery, which has been open since 1995. Each month, she dedicates space in her gallery to showcase Native artists.

One of the artists featured is Ruben Chato Hinojosa , a tribal member of the Lipan Apache tribe. He said his art is inspired by his tribe's culture.

“My people, we're a drum family,” Hinojosa said. “We dance to the drum like the traditional dancers and we hear the bird singer. So I painted some bird singers to honor the Kumeyaay and the Luiseño people.”

Hinojosa’s art is filled with bright colors, emotion and movement. He said one of his favorite paintings is of a feather, and he hopes it uplifts the people who see it.

“I want you to feel — if you need strength that day — then you're like, ‘Oh, yeah. I feel it.’ And if you just want happiness, you feel it,” he said.

Historically, Native Americans have used art as a way to share community, spirituality and identity. That's why Thorn finds it important to give space to these artists and their work.

Audy McAfee / KPBS Ruben Chato Hinojosa stands next to his artwork in Exclusive Collections Gallery for Native American Heritage Month on Nov. 10, 2025.

Thorn said other business owners can support Native Americans by making intentional space for them.

“Something that's very simple is to contact one of the tribes if you're having a major public gathering and make sure you open up with the land acknowledgement,” Thorn said. “You're acknowledging the people who live there before, but you're also acknowledging the land that supports you every single day.”