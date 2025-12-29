Delayed San Diego Christmas tree recycling program begins Monday

The city's postponed Christmas tree recycling program, which traditionally begins the day after Christmas, will begin Monday.

The program was delayed due to the atmospheric river storm that drench the region during the Christmas holiday.

Collection sites will be open during daylight hours, with 16 locations operating through Jan. 16:

Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive lower parking lot;

Colina Del Sol Park, 52nd Street and 52nd Place south parking lot;

Cielo Drive at Woodman Street in Encanto;

Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive;

Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave. in Logan Heights;

SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway in Mission Bay;

Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street on the north side in Mountain View;

Robb Field Recreation Center at 525 Bacon St. in Ocean Beach;

Montgomery Waller Community Park in the lower parking lot, southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard in Otay Mesa/Nestor;

Kate Sessions Memorial Park, the corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street, in Pacific Beach;

Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive;

Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road, in Rancho Peñasquitos;

San Diego State University in Parking lot 17 off Alvarado Road;

Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive;

Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. in the pool parking lot; and

Standley Community Park parking lot, 3585 Governor Drive, in University City.

Officials asked residents to drop off trees only, without plastic bags, ornaments, lights or tree stands. Both green and flocked trees will be accepted, but artificial trees will not.

Christmas trees may also be recycled by placing them in green bins for curbside pickup where available.