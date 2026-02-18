San Diego to get more rain through Thursday

The San Diego area should get a lull from this week's winter storms later Wednesday, before more rain arrives on Thursday.

Gusty winds and showers moved across central San Diego County on Wednesday morning, with some gusts up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Cloudy skies were expected later Wednesday, with a chance of showers and diminishing winds.

Thursday will bring the third and final of this week's storm systems through Southern California, but the rain is not expected to be substantially heavy.

On Tuesday, a bands of dark clouds delivered precipitation amounts ranging from less than a tenth of an inch to over 3 1/2 inches across the county, the NWS reported.

The unsettled atmospheric system also generated stiff winds and widespread overnight lightning ground strikes, including one that set fire to scores of trees in Escondido, authorities said.

Additionally, three inches of snow was reported at Mount Laguna Lodge, according to the weather service.

At about 3 a.m. Tuesday, lightning sparked a fire that set roughly 100 trees ablaze at a nursery in the 14000 block of Highland Valley Road, east of Lake Hodges and north of Rancho Bernardo, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. No structural damages or injuries were reported.

The storm will continue to produce intermittent rainfall and mountain snow through Thursday.

Very large ocean waves are likely through Friday across west-facing beaches, the NWS advised.

Friday through Monday will be warmer and drier with high temperatures climbing to about five degrees above average, according to meteorologists.