Lithium Rising: The Race for Critical Minerals

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 11, 2026 at 3:42 PM PST
"Lithium Rising: The Race for Critical Minerals" is a cinematic journey through the global race for the metals powering our green transition. Filmed across five continents, the documentary explores how the drive to decarbonize has sparked fierce geopolitical competition and imposed steep costs on vulnerable communities on the frontlines of extraction.

From the salt flats of the Andean highlands to the cobalt pits of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the film introduces miners, Indigenous leaders, industry titans and policymakers navigating the promises and perils of this new resource boom.

Whether it's water scarcity threatening communities in the Atacama or tribal tensions over lithium extraction in Nevada, the program reveals how the quest for a greener future risks repeating the extractive injustices of the past.

Presented by Maryland Public Television. Distributed by APT

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
