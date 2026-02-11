Stream now with KPBS+

"Lithium Rising: The Race for Critical Minerals" is a cinematic journey through the global race for the metals powering our green transition. Filmed across five continents, the documentary explores how the drive to decarbonize has sparked fierce geopolitical competition and imposed steep costs on vulnerable communities on the frontlines of extraction.

Lithium Rising

From the salt flats of the Andean highlands to the cobalt pits of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the film introduces miners, Indigenous leaders, industry titans and policymakers navigating the promises and perils of this new resource boom.

Whether it's water scarcity threatening communities in the Atacama or tribal tensions over lithium extraction in Nevada, the program reveals how the quest for a greener future risks repeating the extractive injustices of the past.

Maryland Public Television / APT Journey through the global race for the metals powering our green transition.

Presented by Maryland Public Television. Distributed by APT