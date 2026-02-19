Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

San Diego prepares to lower speed limits on more than 20% of roadway network

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published February 19, 2026 at 5:55 PM PST
Cars drive past a 35 mph speed limit sign on El Cajon Boulevard, March 8, 2022.
Andrew Bowen
Cars drive past a 35 mph speed limit sign on El Cajon Boulevard, March 8, 2022.

A San Diego City Council committee on Thursday advanced a plan to lower speed limits on more than 679 miles of streets in an effort to reduce traffic deaths and injuries.

The proposed Comprehensive Speed Management Plan is an effort to implement AB 43, a state law that gives cities more authority to set speed limits based on safety data. The plan awaits a hearing at the full City Council.

Historically, California's speed limits were based on actual travel speeds measured in traffic surveys. Critics said this allowed unsafe driving to become normalized and prohibited police from enforcing speeding laws on dangerous and collision-prone corridors.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Last year, the City Council voted to lower speed limits in so-called "business activity districts" as allowed under AB 43. The change impacted only a small fraction of the city's roadway network.

Cars drive down El Cajon Boulevard in North Park, March 21, 2025.
Public Safety
What's in — and what's missing from — San Diego's new 'Street Design Manual'
Andrew Bowen

The latest plans would expand the lower speed limits to school zones, corridors with high pedestrian or bike traffic and streets that have seen a high number of fatal or serious injury collisions.

City staff estimate it will take another year and $2.4 million to install new speed limit signage on all the impacted street segments. Street safety advocates and city staffers acknowledged that signage alone is not enough to change driver behavior, and that changing a street's design can be more effective at slowing down traffic.

"We know that speed is one of the biggest determinants of the result of a crash, and that slow speeds save lives," said Ian Hembree, advocacy and community manager for the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition. "We hope that this plan is approved and that the funds needed to implement the plan are allocated as part of next year's budget."

AB 43 allows cities to set speed limits at 15 miles per hour on two-lane streets within 500 feet of schools. Within 500 to 1,000 feet of schools, speed limits can be set at 25 miles per hour.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Councilmember Stephen Whitburn said despite the city's efforts, traffic deaths are still too high.

"Clearly there is much more that has to be done," Whitburn said. "And as we heard today in the presentation and many of those speaking, vehicles traveling at unsafe speeds are a big part of the problem."

Tags

Quality of Life Transportation
Andrew Bowen
I cover local government — a broad beat that includes housing, homelessness and infrastructure. I'm especially interested in the intersections of land use, transportation and climate change.
See stories by Andrew Bowen
What issues should San Diego's leaders be paying the most attention to?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News