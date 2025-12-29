Rain in forecast for New Year's in San Diego County

A chance for rain and mountain snow is in the forecast in San Diego County beginning New Year's Eve and continuing through next weekend, but not before warmer temperatures with Santa Ana winds at the beginning of the week.

The offshore flow will likely be strongest Tuesday, producing gusty Santa Ana winds in the mountains and lower elevations west of the mountains, with northeast to east winds of 35 to 45 mph and local gusts of 55 to 60 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service.

"Tuesday will be the warmest day, with high temperatures in the 70s west of the mountains and most areas seeing temperatures near or above seasonal averages," the NWS said. "Coastal and valley areas could be as much as nine degrees above average while the mountains and deserts will be near or just a few degrees above."

Relative humidity could fall into the teens for some inland areas Monday and Tuesday afternoons but the recent rains will mitigate fire weather concerns, according to the NWS.

The preliminary forecast shows rain falling over San Diego County from Wednesday through Saturday. Rainfall estimates are for totals of 0.6 of an inch to 1.2 inches in the coastal areas, 0.7 to 0.8 of an inch in the inland valleys, 0.04 to 0.5 of an inch in the low deserts, and .55 to 1.6 inches in the San Diego County mountains.