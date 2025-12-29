San Diego Museum of Art showcases Mexican surrealism

You have just one week left to enjoy free parking in Balboa Park, so there’s no better time to check out the provocative and delightful “Alfredo Castañeda: Beyond Surrealism” exhibit at the San Diego Museum of Art.

Surrealism as a formal art movement is barely a century old. From its roots in 1920s Paris, it has always been bold, modern and wildly inventive. The San Diego Museum of Art is hosting the first U.S. museum retrospective of Mexican artist Alfredo Castañeda.

"Seeing all of his works together, we get to see a journey over five decades of his work, from 1960 until his death in 2010," explained Michael Brown, senior curator of European art.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Michael Brown, senior curator of European art, over saw the installation of Alfredo Castañeda: Beyond Surrealism. Dec. 10, 2025

Brown oversaw the installation, from choosing the appropriate wall color to placement of paintings according to themes rather than chronology.

"The surrealist movement really prioritized getting into the subconscious and exploring the importance of dreams separated from rational thought, rational life," Brown added. "You find unexpected juxtapositions, putting things together that don't necessarily make sense. But these things that don't necessarily make sense but might evoke a response in the viewer, sometimes thought-provoking, sometimes comic, sometimes very deep and disturbing."

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Alfredo Castañeda's "Breakfast on the Grass" has cracks and chipped areas of paint as part of its design. Dec. 10, 2025

Seeing digital images of paintings is never the same as seeing the art in person.

"Seeing something in the original is an experience that is unparalleled," Brown enthused. "In fact, we had the install team, while we were putting these paintings up. They could be very close to the paint surface as trained art handlers, which allowed them to appreciate the technical expertise and the wonder of the works of art."

The wonder of Castañeda’s brushstrokes and the intricate patterns hidden within what first appears to be a solid color can only fully be appreciated in person.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS In the painting "Enter Through the Opening" (2004), artist Alfredo Castañeda added rosette patterns to the gold framing. Dec. 10, 2025

"This painting is called 'Enter Through the Opening,' if you look up close, you'll see that the artist in this gold area, he has used a tool to create these rosette patterns," Brown said. "The rosette patterns that go all the way around are a reference to Renaissance artists who used gold in their paintings, and they had these punch tools, which each punch tool was essentially an artist's calling card because they were unique."

Castañeda, following in the tradition of Frida Kahlo, often inserts himself into his work, staring directly at the viewer and serving as an emotional guide and a wry commentator.

Brown pointed to a painting called "Waiting to Leave."

"It was painted during the last year of the artist's life," Brown noted. "The idea of crossing the River Styx at the end of one's life and safe passage being earned through the offering of a gold coin. When we look up close to the painting, we see that the artist is wearing a signet ring with a circular gold coin as the prominent feature of the ring. We imagine he is awaiting his passage across the River Styx. But here he is completely at peace with his career, with his family life, with his decisions."

Carlos Castillo / KPBS A detail from the larger painting, "Enter Through the Opening" in which the artist inserted himself into the painting. Dec. 10, 2025.

Castañeda reveals a keen sense of introspection paired with delightful whimsy as he explores themes of migration, family histories and family separation.

"There's an imaginary sepia-toned photograph of a family," Brown pointed out. "Each of the family members looks a lot like the artist himself, but they're clearly different ages. And so he and his family had moved from their native Mexico to Spain."

Carlos Castillo Michael Brown highlighted a work from late in Alfredo Castañeda's life, "Waiting to Leave." Dec. 10, 2025 Carlos Castillo Alfredo Castañeda's "Exiles" from 1989. Dec. 10, 2025

Beth Accomando / KPBS Detail from the painting "No." Dec. 10, 2025

One work that immediately draws attention is a painting titled “No,” which almost looks like the art has been vandalized with the word “No” splashed on in red paint that drips onto the canvas. Brown explained its story.

"This was really an answer to a question as to whether or not the painting was finished," Brown said. "The painting wasn't finished until he wrote 'no' on it. It really is one of the most modernist type of things in the show, where he ultimately breaks the fourth wall with the audience."

As you look at the paintings, you start to feel Castañeda slyly smiling at you, like he has a secret he’s daring you to uncover. While the themes may be dark, there always seems to be joy in the art. The San Diego Museum of Art wants to encourage people to explore the art by hanging out around a table, much like Castañeda did.

"This idea of the sobremesa, or the chat around the table where anything goes, and it's a very welcoming atmosphere," Brown said. "Our community engagement team has set up a space for just this type of discussion, reflection."

Carlos Castillo / KPBS San Diego Museum of Art has set up a room called Sobremesa Castañeda to encourage people to stay and discuss the art. Dec. 10, 2025

You can reflect on “Alfredo Castañeda: Beyond Surrealism” through March 1 at the San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park.