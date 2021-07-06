Visual Arts

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CatVideoFest 2026 opens Friday night at downtown’s Digital Gym Cinema, featuring 75 minutes of feline high jinks.
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This weekend in the arts in San Diego: Chicano Block Party, "Amoxtlis" and "Field Notes on Memory" in Escondido; San Ysidro Archive; SummerFest; CatVideoFest; a La Jolla Playhouse WOW Experience; rediscovered lost chamber music; local Aly Rowell and more.
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There is so much good music and dance in San Diego this weekend, including St. Vincent with the symphony; aja monet x Future is Color; local indie artist Julianna Zachariou; chamber music at SummerFest; The Rosin Box Project's cutting-edge contemporary ballet; outdoor dance in Encinitas — plus picks for visual art, theater and film.
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A San Ysidro pedestrian bridge is now home to glow-in-the-dark public art through a partnership between Caltrans and BLK Box Gallery. The project is designed to do more than brighten the space.
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From Pokémon and Star Wars to horror icons and anime, these tattoos reflect the characters, stories and worlds that inspire Comic-Con attendees.
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Illustrators Patrick Ballesteros and Genevieve Santos collaborated on a Comic-Con print that reimagines beloved characters through the traditional Filipino dance tinikling.
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With world-renowned cultural campuses, San Diego is one of the country’s top 100 arts communities, but can it hold its position amid shrinking arts investment and rising costs?
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The Mexican artist's masked wrestler-turned-paranormal detective celebrates his 30th anniversary with his work featured in the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art's Comics Gallery.
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There's more to San Diego this weekend than Comic-Con: "Within the Context of Time" sound journey at the Athenaeum, the world premiere musical "The Family Album," opera under the stars, summer markets, sustainable food and jazz meets tap dance. OK, fine: one comics-related event.
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Top 10 arts events in San Diego this weekend: Skateboarding at the border, 'Final Fantasy' and PrideThis weekend in the arts in San Diego: "Boarder Crossings" at Centro Cultural de la Raza; the music of "Final Fantasy"; a 19th-century teenage girl genius in "Arcadia" at Cygnet Theatre; Puccini in opera and ballet forms; San Diego Pride weekend; Alex Lahey at Soda Bar and more.
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