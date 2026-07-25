Tattoos inspired by fandom spotted at Comic-Con
From Pokémon and Star Wars to horror icons and anime, these tattoos reflect the characters, stories and worlds that inspire Comic-Con attendees.
A Star Wars-themed tattoo sleeve featuring Boba Fett is flexed at Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
Pokémon tattoos featuring Bulbasaur and Growlithe smiling brightly on an attendee is shown at Comic-Con, July 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A tattoo of the Commander Shepard N7 helmet from the "Mass Effect" video game is profiled on an attendee's forearm at Comic-Con, July 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A Comic-Con attendee shows off leg tattoos featuring characters from "The Simpsons" in the style of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," with the turtles peeking out from a sewer, July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A Comic-Con attendee displays an "Alice in Wonderland"-inspired tattoo of the Cheshire Cat and Caterpillar at Comic-Con, July 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
"InuYasha" characters Shippo and Kirara are displayed on an attendee's calf at Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A Jack Skellington and Sally tattoo hugs around the elbow of a convention attendee at Comic-Con, July 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
Michael Myers from the "Halloween" film series wields a knife in a classic black and white tattoo design at Comic-Con, July 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
Leatherface from "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is displayed on the forearm of an attendee at Comic-Con, July 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
Nosferatu looms in shadow in this horror movie-inspired tattoo at Comic-Con, July 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
An Anubis-inspired tattoo featuring the ancient Egyptian god of the afterlife is displayed on an attendee at Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A Japanese oni-inspired tattoo snarls on the arm of an attendee at Comic-Con, July 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
Classical Greek mythology-themed tattoos are dramatically portrayed on an attendee at Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
Robot and a beetle tattoo sleeves with inspirational quotes decorate an attendee at Comic-Con, July 24, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
A geisha smokes a pipe in this intricately detailed tattoo at Comic-Con, July 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
Candy corn and praying mantis tattoos playfully decorate an attendee's arm at Comic-Con, July 23, 2026. (Riley Arthur)
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