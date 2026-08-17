San Diego's Democratic lawmakers demand independent review, answers on USS Lincoln

Members of San Diego's Congressional delegation on Monday demanded answers from the Trump administration about the more than 260- day deployment of the San Diego-based USS Abraham Lincoln and Carrier Strike Group 3 to the Persian Gulf.

Reps. Scott Peters, Juan Vargas, Sara Jacobs, all D-San Diego, and Rep. Mike Levin, D-Oceanside, joined California's Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff in a letter to the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General asking that office to conduct an independent review regarding the extended deployment — a modern record, and one which has also seen more than 200 continuous days without a port call.

"We have the solemn honor of representing service members in the San Diego region, including Naval Air Station North Island, Naval Base San Diego, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton," the legislators wrote in the letter. "The sailors and Marines on board the strike group are our constituents, and we have listened to heartbreaking stories about conditions from their families. The duration and combat conditions of this extraordinary deployment warrant a review of how the Navy's risk assessment and contingency planning processes were undertaken and what rationale they relied upon as the mission was extended."

For months, unconfirmed stories from relatives of those deployed have included sparse hygienic materials and food, mold, and declining mental health of those aboard — including reports last week of service members attempting to jump off the Lincoln.

The ships of Carrier Strike Group 3 — including the USS Lincoln — departed San Diego on Nov. 21, 2025, as part of normal Naval operations with the original plan to return to base in May. The 2026 Iran war saw the Navy extend the deployment for the Lincoln and its carrier group.

President Donald Trump described the deployment as "not nearly long enough," although Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States had enough carriers to swap strike groups "indefinitely."

The Yokosuka, Japan-based USS George Washington is en route to relieve the Lincoln, leaving the eastern Pacific without a United States Navy nuclear aircraft carrier for the first time in decades. The non-nuclear carrier USS Tripoli — technically an America-class amphibious assault ship — remains in Sasebo, Japan with limited aircraft carrying capabilities.

Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM), visited the ship and tried to reassure the public on social media platform X.

"My time aboard USS Abraham Lincoln yesterday was awe-inspiring. I wish every American could see the crew in action. You would beam with absolute pride when witnessing their camaraderie, teamwork and resilience," he wrote. "Here's an important fact: Of the U.S. Navy's 11 active aircraft carriers, the Lincoln currently has among the lowest number of cases related to mental health.

"This doesn't mean that all is perfect. Find any of the nearly 4 million Navy veterans in America today and they will likely tell you that service at sea for long periods isn't for everyone. It is uniquely challenging and tough, and every single one of us, including me, reacts to stressors in different ways. I've long believed that mental health is another aspect of individual health and requires our attention just like physical health and spiritual health. I applaud Lincoln's leadership — the senior enlisted leaders in the Chief Petty Officers' Mess in particular — for stepping up and making mental health and crew resilience a leadership priority.

"To all our Sailors and Marines aboard the ship, keep up the great work and fair winds and following seas on the journey home."

The lawmakers said this was downplaying the issue.

"Credible reports of food shortages, unsanitary conditions, and a lack of other essential supplies demonstrate a jarring vulnerability in the necessary sustainment system supporting the strike group," they wrote. "There are also credible reports about deteriorating mental health among service members and a lack of responsiveness to such risks by DoD leadership. An independent review would identify the mental health resources available to service members deployed on the carrier and the strike group."

The authors of the letter want to know what sort of support was given to the carrier strike group from the Department of Defense and if the sailors and Marines aboard were informed of the lengthy deployment.

"The unusually long deployment period and intense combat operations will increase maintenance requirements, which will compromise readiness at a time when we need to be buttressing our presence in the Pacific," they write. "The San Diego military community is a linchpin of our nation's Pacific strategy, and it will take significant effort to restore morale and capacity after the strike group comes back home. An independent review and recommendations for improvement would identify what happened and provide us with oversight tools to ensure the wellbeing of our constituents and safeguard our Navy."