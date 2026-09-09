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INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY: Season 7

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 9, 2026 at 2:39 PM PDT
Inspector George Gently at crime scene.
Courtesy of Executive Program Services
Inspector George Gently at crime scene.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Thursdays, Sept. 10 - Oct. 1, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, Sept. 13 - Oct. 4 at Noon on KPBS TV

Inspector George Gently is a British crime drama series, loosely based on the novels written by Alan Hunter. Martin Shaw stars as Inspector George Gently, an incorruptible cop transplanted from London to the North East of England in the mid-1960s. Lee Ingleby stars as DS John Bacchus, Gently’s young protégé. The setting is centered in New Castle upon Tyne, North Umberland and County Durham.

Inspector George Gently is a British crime drama series, loosely based on the novels written by Alan Hunter. Martin Shaw stars as Inspector George Gently, an incorruptible cop transplanted from London to the North East of England in the mid-1960s. Lee Ingleby stars as DS John Bacchus, Gently’s young protégé.

EPISODE GUIDE:

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Episode 1: "Gently with the Women" airs Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - To Coles' disgust, Bacchus and his male colleagues are dismissive of a prostitute's claims she was raped and urge her to drop the charges.

Episode 2: "Breathe in the Air" airs Thursday, Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A doctor's seeming suicide by lethal injection has Gently wondering why she has a bruise on the side of her face. Even the discovery of a suicide note leaves him unconvinced.

Episode 3: "Gently Among Friends" airs Thursday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When the body of a cash-strapped property developer is found beneath Newcastle's Tyne Bridge, Gently again suspects a murder dressed up as a suicide. The death followed a fight with two childhood friends, one a union organizer, the other a restaurateur.

Episode 4: "Son of a Gun" airs Thursday, Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A bank armed robbery interrupts Christmas Eve celebrations at the station.

Stream On Your Schedule: All 8 Seasons are available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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