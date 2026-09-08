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Border & Immigration

ICE agents arrest driver while passenger flees near San Diego City College

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Published September 8, 2026 at 1:26 PM PDT
San Diego City College campus as photographed on Nov. 13, 2021.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
San Diego City College campus as photographed on Nov. 13, 2021.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested a person near San Diego City College on Tuesday morning, according to the school.

At around 9:30 a.m., ICE agents in an unmarked vehicle stopped a car at the corner of 16th and C streets, according to Jack Beresford, the school spokesperson.

The driver, believed to be a City College student, was arrested while a passenger, confirmed to be a student, fled onto the campus, Beresford said.

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ICE agents pursued the student but stopped when they realized they were entering a college campus, then returned to their vehicles and left, he said.

“We are providing support to the passenger,” Beresford said in a statement. “Due to the sensitive nature of this matter, no additional details will be shared about the impacted individuals.”

In a video statement posted on YouTube, San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) Chancellor Greg Smith denounced the action and said ICE has left the campus and the surrounding area.

"This is a very unfortunate incident," he said in the video. "No student, employee or member of our community should be afraid when they come to school, or they come to work or they come to participate in the many activities and services we offer."

City College said the campus remains open and classes are continuing as scheduled Tuesday.

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Under California law, campus police and college district employees are forbidden to participate in, assist with or coordinate in ICE enforcement activities.

“This intrusion by law enforcement is both disruptive, unwelcome, and in conflict with the SDCCD’s core values,” Beresford said. “The safety and well-being of students and employees will always be the district’s highest priority, and we remain committed to maintaining access to all members of our community.”

The college said it is providing counseling and legal services to students, employees and anyone affected by ICE enforcement actions Tuesday.

“We understand this news may be unsettling for members of our community,” Cesar Gumapas, the college communication officer, said in an email to students, faculty and staff. “Your safety, and the safety of every student and employee, remains our top priority.”

KPBS has reached out to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security for comment but has not yet received a response.

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Border & Immigration ImmigrationCollegeSan Diego
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen

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