Basement Beats Trailer

From the underground scene to your speakers. KCRW College Radio Presents Basement Beats. This series highlights local talent featuring live performances and interviews , all recorded and produced by San Diego State students. Each episode is a deep dive into a unique , reinvented sound straight out of SoCal bending genres and introducing you to unimaginable music , from folk to hardcore. We've got it all. Rediscover the classic genres you fell in love with through the new generation of talent. Enjoy the sounds and get to know the bands. Get up close and personal with these musicians from their early beginnings to the present day. Learn about the inspirations , their creative processes and what drives them forward in this competitive industry. Basement beats , in collaboration with KPBS , brings live music straight to you , followed by an intimate Q&A with the musicians. Enjoy these front row seats as you listen in on Sundays at 10 p.m. or wherever you get your podcasts.