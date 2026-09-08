Cessna crashes at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, killing 2

Two people were killed Monday after a Cessna plane crashed at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the crash was first reported at 5:20 p.m. at the airport, also known as Montgomery Field, located at 3750 John J. Montgomery Drive.

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily closed the airport as crews extinguished a small fire on the runway caused by the crash. Crews also had to contain a fuel spill, SDFRD spokesperson Candice Hadley told City News Service.

"This is a terrible situation, and our hearts go out to the families of the individuals who were in this plance," Hadley said.

It was unclear if there were any other injuries or structural damage. The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating.

First responders will perimeter the area so the National Transportation Safety Board can begin its investigation.

About 30 SDFRD personnel were sent in response to the plane crash, he added.