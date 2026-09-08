Lemon Grove Mayor to lead County Consumer Protection Unit

Lemon Grove Mayor and University of San Diego School of Law professor Alysson Snow has been selected to lead San Diego County's new Consumer Fairness and Public Protection unit, officials said.

The unit, which was approved earlier this year by a vote of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, will help residents and small businesses fight scams, hidden fees, unsafe products, unfair insurance denials and pollution that puts communities at risk, according to county officials.

The team will use California's Unfair Competition Law to take action against businesses that break those rules.

"We need this so much. I am so excited to announce that I will get to head up this new division! The chance to step up and fight for working class families, seniors and all consumers is a dream come true for me," Snow said in a social media post. "I look forward to serving as the new Assistant County Counsel for the Consumer Fairness and Public Protection division."

Until now, only the San Diego County district attorney and California attorney general could use the law. With the new unit, the County Counsel will also use it.

Snow brings more than 20 years of experience in consumer protection, affirmative litigation and public service. At the USD School of Law, she served as a professor in practice, established and directed the Housing Rights Legal Clinic and pursued consumer protection and housing enforcement matters.

Previously, Snow led the Consumer Protection Division at the Legal Aid Society of San Diego, handling complex cases involving predatory lending, unfair business practices and consumer fraud, while collaborating with federal agencies and national consumer organizations.

She earned her law degree from Brigham Young University and was named Consumer Advocate of the Year by Consumer Attorneys of San Diego in 2019.