County closes Coronado shoreline through North Beach due to pollution

San Diego County health officials Monday closed the Coronado shoreline though North Beach because of sewage contamination from the Tijuana River.

According to the Department of Environmental Health and Quality, the beach "will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact."

The county reminded beach-goers that contaminated water could cause illness.

In a news release, the county stated the Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines remain closed, also due to sewage levels.

According to the county, an advisory is in place for La Jolla Children's Pool, Tidelands and Tourmaline Surf Park, due bacteria levels exceeding state standards.

Updates on beach advisories and closures are available at sdbeachinfo.com or by calling the county's 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.