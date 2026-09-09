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How to stay cool during a heat wave

By Karina Montes Pate / Digital News Student Assistant
Published September 9, 2026 at 3:45 PM PDT
The sun shines bright in the sky over San Diego, July 30, 2018.
KPBS Staff
The sun shines bright in the sky over San Diego, July 30, 2018.

The temperatures in San Diego have been trending upward of 90 degrees recently. Here are some ways you can stay cool during this heat wave.

Follow more KPBS coverage on the weather here →

In case of a power outage

Block the sun
Close all windows and doors. Close shades, hang blankets or line windows with foil to keep the heat out.

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Stay hydrated
Drink lots of water and avoid drinks with high levels of sugar or caffeine.

Seek public cooling
Visit a local air-conditioned public building, or sit in an air-conditioned car.

Where can I go?

Beach
Beach days are a San Diego staple and something you should definitely take advantage of during this heat wave. Before you go, check for beach closures here.

Library
San Diego public libraries are a great place to cool off indoors and have access to books, computers and outlets to charge your devices. If you're in the city of San Diego, find your local library here. If you live in another city in San Diego County go here.

Recreation centers
The city of San Diego has recreation facilities available for people to use to stay cool. Find them here.

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Mall
Indoor malls like Plaza Bonita and North County Mall allow you to stay cool and kill time during peak heat.

Resources

The CDC
Know the signs of heat illness to keep you and your loved ones safe.
SDGE
Report or check outage status on power outages due to extreme climate
City of San Diego
The City of San Diego provides resources and guidance on how to handle the heat wave.

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Living Weather
Karina Montes Pate
Karina Montes Pate is a digital news student assistant at KPBS. She is an undergraduate majoring in journalism with an emphasis in media at San Diego State University.
See stories by Karina Montes Pate

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