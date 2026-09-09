How to stay cool during a heat wave

The temperatures in San Diego have been trending upward of 90 degrees recently. Here are some ways you can stay cool during this heat wave.

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In case of a power outage

Block the sun

Close all windows and doors. Close shades, hang blankets or line windows with foil to keep the heat out.

Stay hydrated

Drink lots of water and avoid drinks with high levels of sugar or caffeine.

Seek public cooling

Visit a local air-conditioned public building, or sit in an air-conditioned car.

Where can I go?

Beach

Beach days are a San Diego staple and something you should definitely take advantage of during this heat wave. Before you go, check for beach closures here.

Library

San Diego public libraries are a great place to cool off indoors and have access to books, computers and outlets to charge your devices. If you're in the city of San Diego, find your local library here. If you live in another city in San Diego County go here.

Recreation centers

The city of San Diego has recreation facilities available for people to use to stay cool. Find them here.

Mall

Indoor malls like Plaza Bonita and North County Mall allow you to stay cool and kill time during peak heat.



Resources

The CDC

Know the signs of heat illness to keep you and your loved ones safe.

SDGE

Report or check outage status on power outages due to extreme climate

City of San Diego

The City of San Diego provides resources and guidance on how to handle the heat wave.