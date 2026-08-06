Karina Montes PateDigital News Student Assistant
Karina Montes Pate is a digital news student assistant at KPBS. She is an undergraduate majoring in journalism with an emphasis in media at San Diego State University.
At San Diego State, Karina is involved in several organizations, such as the SDSU Society of Professional Journalists and the Gamma Delta chapter of the Chi Omega women’s fraternity.
Karina grew up between San Jose and Sacramento, California. In her free time, she enjoys going to the beach, finding new restaurants and exploring the San Diego area.
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
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The California Gig Workers Union would give drivers a seat at the table when negotiating pay and benefits.
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The state ordered every city and county to plan for 2.5 million new homes by 2030. With the exception of just five jurisdictions, no one is on track to hit their numbers.
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The need for poll workers is highest in Carlsbad, central San Diego, Oceanside and Vista, where additional workers are required to staff nearby vote centers, according to a statement from the Registrar.
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Construction crews will resume work within the Batiquitos Lagoon in Carlsbad as part of a double-track project after taking a pause for the peak California Least Tern nesting season.
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Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icons Foo Fighters return to rock Austin City Limits in an epic hour with a full-tilt performance featuring classics and highlights from their acclaimed recent album "But Here We Are."
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The California Supreme Court dealt a blow to court reporter unions, ordering that recordings of hearings are vital when certified reporters aren’t available.
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