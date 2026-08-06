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Meet the Team
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Karina Montes Pate

Digital News Student Assistant

Karina Montes Pate is a digital news student assistant at KPBS. She is an undergraduate majoring in journalism with an emphasis in media at San Diego State University.

At San Diego State, Karina is involved in several organizations, such as the SDSU Society of Professional Journalists and the Gamma Delta chapter of the Chi Omega women’s fraternity.

Karina grew up between San Jose and Sacramento, California. In her free time, she enjoys going to the beach, finding new restaurants and exploring the San Diego area.

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