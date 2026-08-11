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Politics

County Registrar seeks poll workers for Nov. 3 gubernatorial election

By City News Service
Published August 11, 2026 at 2:23 PM PDT
A poll worker at the San Diego Registrar of Voters. Nov. 1, 2020.
Matthew Bowler
A poll worker at the San Diego Registrar of Voters. Nov. 1, 2020.

San Diego County's Registrar of Voters on Tuesday encouraged community members to sign up as poll workers for the Nov. 3 gubernatorial election.

The need for poll workers is highest in Carlsbad, central San Diego, Oceanside and Vista, where additional workers are required to staff nearby vote centers, according to a statement from the Registrar. Poll workers receive a daily stipend for their service.

Additionally, bilingual poll workers are in high demand, with federal law requiring the Registrar to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials for voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese or Chinese.

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California and San Diego County rules also require select vote centers to have bilingual speakers in Arabic, Hindi, Hmong, Indonesian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Laotian, Persian, Somali and Thai.

"Poll workers are needed throughout the voting period, not just on Election Day," officials said.

Vote centers operate for up to 11 days beginning Oct. 24, offering multiple options for shift coverage.

Workers will receive a daily stipend of $145 from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2 and $240 on Election Day due to expanded hours, with $5 extra per day for bilingual poll workers and $10 extra on Election Day.

To be eligible, poll workers must be a U.S. citizen registered to vote in California or a lawful permanent resident, have reliable transportation, complete two days of in-person training with a $95 daily stipend and be available to work four or 11 days, including extended hours on Election Day.

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The Registrar is seeking team members with "strong customer service skills, leadership, flexibility, patience, and integrity. All poll workers must serve in a professional and nonpartisan manner," a statement said.

Applications are available at sdvote.com. For more information, call 858-565-5800 or email pollworker@sdcounty.ca.gov.

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
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