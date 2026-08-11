Draft Mid-City Community Plan update could create 30,000 new homes over 30 years

San Diegans are being asked to provide input on an update to the Mid-City Communities Plan draft released Monday, which would create capacity for an additional 30,000 homes over the next 30 years.

The update — the first of its scale for the area in 25 years — took two years to shape, featuring engagement with more than 3,000 city residents participating in more than 100 events and resulting in more than 9,300 comments.

Mid-City includes the neighborhoods of City Heights, Eastern Area, Kensington-Talmadge and Normal Heights.

"San Diego needs more homes people can afford, and Mid-City is an important part of meeting that need," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "This plan creates opportunities for thousands of new homes, including townhomes, cottages and other options that can help families and first-time home buyers put down roots in our city. And as we add homes, we must plan for the parks, safer streets, better transportation and public facilities that strong neighborhoods need. I encourage Mid-City residents to review the draft, make their voices heard and help us get this right."

In the draft plan, city staff expanded opportunities for a range of housing types, including townhomes, cottages and other smaller-scale housing types while "preserving the unique character of Mid-City's neighborhoods." The growth in housing would likely come alongside infrastructure, transit and public facilities updates, the draft says.

"Mid-City's future should be shaped by the people who live, work and raise their families here. This first draft reflects years of community input and is an important step toward more housing choices, safer ways to get around, and the cleaner air, parks, libraries and public spaces our neighborhoods deserve," City Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera said.

"As this process moves forward, growth must be aimed at creating a healthier community where San Diegans can see a future for themselves and the people they love. That means the infrastructure and public investment needed for every Mid-City resident to thrive. I encourage the community to review the draft and keep making their voices heard," he added.

The draft plan also includes multiple opportunities for development, including nine neighborhood parks and mini-parks, eight trailhead parks and 24 pocket parks, as well as capacity for higher housing density near El Cajon Boulevard, Fairmount Avenue, Federal Boulevard and University Avenue, with more moderate-density opportunities near Adams Avenue, Euclid Avenue and College Grove Drive. A possible new Oak Park library and Kensington-Normal Heights library, expanded habitat preservation and open space connections, wider sidewalks, shade trees, improved lighting and improved bus routes and bicycle infrastructure also feature in the draft.

"The first draft of the Mid-City Communities Plan Update is the result of years of collaboration with community members, local businesses and community organizations to create a shared vision for Mid-City's future," City Planning Director Heidi Vonblum said. "This is an important step, but it is not the final step. We encourage everyone who lives, works or spends time in Mid-City to review the draft, share their feedback and continue helping shape a plan that reflects the community's priorities for generations to come."

City staff will gather feedback and prepare a second draft for later this year, along with offering more community engagement activities. The full plan is anticipated to head before the San Diego City Council in spring 2027.

San Diegans can to review the draft plan, submit comments and sign up for email updates by visiting the city's website.