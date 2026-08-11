City, SDUSD begin pilot program to reduce dog waste on joint-use fields

The San Diego Unified School District and city of San Diego on Monday launched a color-coded signage system at three district locations aimed at keeping joint-use fields clean, safe and available to students and the public.

The fields, open to the public during non-school hours, are popular for recreation, including dog walking and play. However, school staff said some dog owners do not clean up after their pets, creating an unsanitary situation.

The new color-coded system, which is being implemented as a pilot program, could result in a field being temporarily closed to the public for 15, 30 or 60 days, depending on field conditions and the amount of dog waste. Signs will indicate whether a field is open, at risk of closure or temporarily closed.

"The joint-use program benefits our communities by providing increased access to outdoor space, especially in communities that lack traditional park space," said Andy Field, director of the Parks and Recreation Department. "We are asking the public to work together to keep these fields clean and safe for each other, our pets and for the school children who play and exercise there each day."

The city and school district have 96 joint-use fields, which are typically constructed by SDUSD and maintained by the city.

Beginning Monday, the first day of classes at most SDUSD campuses, three joint-use fields at Pacific Beach Middle School, Birney Elementary School and Franklin Elementary School will begin in "green status," meaning they remain open for public use.

According to the city, one reported incident of dog waste within a 30-day period will move a field from green to yellow status, indicating that it is at risk of closure. A second incident during the same 30-day period will move the field to red status and result in a 15-day closure.

After the closure, the field will reopen in yellow status and return to green if no additional incidents are reported for 30 consecutive days. Continued violations may result in subsequent closures of 30 and then 60 days.

"The city's goal is to keep joint-use fields open and available to the public," a city statement read. "The partnership with SDUSD expands recreational opportunities, particularly in communities where traditional park space is limited. These sites also advance SDUSD's goal to develop quality schools in every neighborhood that provide resources and support the needs of the communities they serve."

The pilot program could expand throughout the city if it proves successful.

Pet owners looking for places where dogs can exercise off-leash can use more than 20 off-leash dog areas throughout the city. To report off-leash dog violations, residents can use the Get It Done app.