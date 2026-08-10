More than 3,000 new students enrolled for San Diego Unified's first day back

Nearly 100,000 San Diego Unified students will return to classes Monday, with some major changes awaiting children going back to school, including revised technology policies.

Following the district's Phone-free School Day policy last year, the district's "Learner-Centered Technology initiative" is intended to change how district-issued devices are used in schools.

District-issued Chromebooks will now have video-streaming platforms such as YouTube blocked unless enabled by teachers for specific instructional activities. Non-instructional gaming platforms will also be blocked and computer carts will be removed from transitional kindergarten classrooms.

Students with Individualized Education Programs, Section 504 Plans, or language-learning needs will continue to receive "appropriate access" to technology, a district statement read.

"Back-to-school is an opportunity to establish healthy routines that help students succeed throughout the year," said Richard Barrera, president of the San Diego Unified Board of Education. "Technology has transformed education in many positive ways, but it works best when it is used with purpose. These changes help ensure our classrooms remain places where students are actively engaged with their teachers, collaborating with classmates, and building the skills they need for success in school and beyond."

District-issued devices will use Blocksi, a digital safety platform that filters inappropriate content.

"Learning doesn't begin by interacting with a screen. It begins with curiosity, meaningful relationships, and engaging face-to-face instruction," said Shana Hazan, trustee of SDUSD's school board. "These changes are designed to ensure technology serves as a tool that supports learning while giving students more opportunities to think critically, collaborate with one another, and build the communication skills they'll use for the rest of their lives."

The existing phone policy prohibits the use of phones during school hours depending on each school's bell schedule. Phone use is permitted before and after school on campus, and high schools will allow use of phones before the first bell, during lunch and passing periods.

Additionally, district leaders said SDUSD will focus on four priorities: student wellness, literacy, mathematics and college and career readiness.

"Every new school year is an opportunity to reimagine what is possible for our students," said Superintendent Fabi Bagula. "This year, we are making meaningful investments in the whole child — strengthening student wellness, expanding literacy and mathematics achievement, and creating even more opportunities for students to discover their passions and prepare for college, careers, and life. When students feel healthy, supported, challenged, and connected, there is no limit to what they can accomplish."

New efforts will include information campaigns to focus on the importance of sleep, hydration and physical activity to learning, a preschool curriculum designed to nurture early language and literacy development through play and exploration and relaunching the 6th grade middle school math curriculum with a focused approach on integrating online, paper, and hands-on experiences, the district statement read.

"Student wellness is not separate from academic achievement, it makes academic achievement possible," said Susan Barndollar, the district's executive director of nursing and wellness. "Every investment we make in supporting students' physical health, mental health, nutrition, relationships, and sense of belonging helps create classrooms where students are ready to learn and able to reach their full potential."

After years of declining enrollment, SDUSD more than doubled its new enrollment goal for the 2026-27 school year. During the month of July, 1,950 new students enrolled in San Diego Unified schools, adding to the 1,083 students who enrolled during June. The district's goal was to enroll 1,309 new students — the number of students who have left the district since the 2024-25 school year.

"Every new student who joins San Diego Unified brings new dreams, talents, and possibilities to our schools, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome more than 3,000 new students and their families to our community this year," Bagula said. "Choosing a school is one of the most important decisions a family makes, and we are honored they chose San Diego Unified. From enrollment on, we want every family to feel they belong here. Our educators and staff are ready to welcome each student, provide exceptional learning opportunities, and support them as they learn, grow, and thrive."

According to the California Department of Education, public school enrollment declined by nearly 75,000 students statewide, while the Education Commission of the States reports national public school enrollment has fallen by 1.18 million students over the past five years.

Enrollment remains open throughout the school year. Families interested in enrolling can visit SanDiegoUnified.org/Enroll or call 619-260- 2410 for assistance.

San Diego Unified serves 175 schools from preschool through grade 12.