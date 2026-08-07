Football fans revel in nostalgia as Chargers return to San Diego for training camp

For over 55 years the Chargers called San Diego home.

The team controversially left the region in 2017 for Los Angeles because of failed plans for a new stadium.

But for a couple of days this week, it briefly felt like the team was home again — nearly a decade later.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Dorian Leniar and his son Dorian Jr. pose for a photo in Chargers gear, while holding a signed football, Aug. 5, 2026.

University of San Diego hosted two training camps for the Bolts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fans of the team showed up with family and friends. Chula Vista resident Dorian Leniar was at Wednesday’s training camp with his 3-year-old son Dorian Jr.

“Well it's important for me to bring him because you know I'm a Charger fan. I've been a Charger fan since ‘78. So I want to get him involved early,” Leniar said.

They managed to get a football signed by former Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers.

This is the second year the team hosted preseason practices at USD, but the first time it was open to the general public.

“Even though they play up in LA now, we're still going to travel. We're diehard Chargers fans in my family,” Leniar said.

During the training camp sessions, USD’s Torero Stadium was full of locals wearing the classic navy and yellow jerseys, and others donning the newer powder blue ones.

Number 55 — the jersey of the late Oceanside icon and Chargers great Junior Seau — was all over the place. In some ways, the training camps offered a glimpse back in time.

“Back as a kid we would go to Qualcomm Stadium, which was Jack Murphy Stadium at the time,” Leniar said.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Chargers running back Kimani Vidal carries a football on the field at USD's Torero Stadium, Aug. 5, 2026.

But as it often works with nostalgia, the team coming back to San Diego surfaced some complicated emotions for fans.

Leniar remembers tailgating every weekend ahead of the games.

“I think they have a bigger fan base now that they moved to LA, but us Chargers fans we’re hurting here down in San Diego,” he said.

Vista resident Steve Romero was also there with his family Wednesday.

“When they left, it was a dagger in the heart. I imagine everybody felt the same way,” he said.

Jacob Aere / KPBS Steve Romero stands inside of his J-Fitters store in Escondido, Aug. 6, 2026.

Romero co-owns J-Fitters , a vintage Chargers apparel and memorabilia store in Escondido. His work often leads to conversations with customers, both good and bad, about the team.

“I completely understand people that completely disown the team, want nothing to do with them. I fully understand it. But, I also relate more with the people that are still fans,” Romero said.

Fans had access to limited-edition posters and exclusive merchandise, post-practice autograph opportunities and food trucks at the two-day event.

Romero said it was an electric atmosphere.

“You see the look in everybody's eyes. The memories coming back — all the tailgates that used to happen, the neighbors hanging out and being able to experience the Chargers in their hometown again,” he said.

Jacob Aere / KPBS A classic Chargers jersey hangs on a mannequin at J-Fitters brick and mortar store in Escondido, Aug. 6, 2026.

The local practice sessions come just after the death of legendary Chargers linebacker and longtime local sports broadcaster Billy Ray Smith Jr.

His family said the 64-year-old died following a battle with dementia caused by CTE — a progressive brain disease linked to repeated blows to the head and concussions.

The team honored him with a moment of silence and wore helmet decals with Smith’s initials.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS A Chargers helmet with the initials "BR" sits on the ground at USD's Torero Stadium as players practice on the field, Aug.5, 2026.

Romero said his passing is a sad and eye-opening situation.

“What they're doing now as far as the padded helmets and keeping contact as minimal as possible with the kickoff that happened. It's not as fun to watch kickoff anymore, but you know what, it's better for their long-term health,” he said. “With my son playing football as well, it's something in the back of my mind too.”

The Chargers' 2026 preseason games begin Thursday on the road against the Houston Texans.

Superbowl LXI is scheduled to be played February 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the shared home of the Rams and Chargers.

Romero said seeing the Bolts come back to town with his family in tow is “a dream come true.” He’s still holding out hope on a permanent homecoming for the team.

“I'm hoping it's the start of something back to San Diego. It's not going to happen next year, next month, next week — it's going to happen eventually, I feel like in my heart,” Romero said.