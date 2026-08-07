Library Foundation SD urges parents to pick up free library cards

As local families stock up on back-to-school supplies, the Library Foundation SD urged parents to pick up a free library card.

With September recognized as Library Card Sign-up Month, the San Diego Public Library is highlighting its free educational programs, digital resources and homework support designed to help children build a strong foundation for the school year, according to a statement from the foundation.

A key initiative is the library's 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, recently bolstered by a $50,000 grant from the Dr. Seuss Foundation. The early literacy program encourages families to read with their children from birth. Kids earn milestone prizes as they read, and families can track their progress online, via the Beanstack app or with printed logs.

The library also hosts free year-round storytimes to help young children develop language and social skills.

For school-aged students, the library offers the "Do Your Homework @ the Library" program, providing free access to academic coaches for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, along with computers and online research tools.

New cardholders who sign up this month can also select limited-edition specialty cards while supplies last. The new designs feature collaborations with San Diego Wave FC, San Diego Pride and Comic-Con.