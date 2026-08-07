Beaver Fire forward progress stopped, 5% contained
Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire near Skyline Truck Trail in Jamul, according to Cal Fire. Early Friday evening, crews halted the forward progress of the blaze.
Beaver Fire
The blaze, dubbed the Beaver Fire, started around 2:40 p.m. near the 15300 block of Skyline Truck Trail, north of Lyons Valley Road.
As of 5:40 p.m. Friday, the fire was 5% contained, according to CalFire.
Evacuations
An evacuation order has been issued and warnings are in effect, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
View a map of areas under evacuation orders and warnings here.
A temporary evacuation center was established at Regal Edwards Cinemas at 2951 Jamacha Road, El Cajon.