Beaver Fire forward progress stopped, 5% contained

Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire near Skyline Truck Trail in Jamul, according to Cal Fire . Early Friday evening, crews halted the forward progress of the blaze.

Beaver Fire

The blaze, dubbed the Beaver Fire, started around 2:40 p.m. near the 15300 block of Skyline Truck Trail, north of Lyons Valley Road.

As of 5:40 p.m. Friday, the fire was 5% contained, according to CalFire.

Evacuations

An evacuation order has been issued and warnings are in effect, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department .

View a map of areas under evacuation orders and warnings here .

A temporary evacuation center was established at Regal Edwards Cinemas at 2951 Jamacha Road, El Cajon.