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Public Safety

Beaver Fire forward progress stopped, 5% contained

By KPBS Staff
Published August 7, 2026 at 3:48 PM PDT
Updated August 7, 2026 at 6:22 PM PDT
The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.
KPBS Staff
The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire near Skyline Truck Trail in Jamul, according to Cal Fire. Early Friday evening, crews halted the forward progress of the blaze.

Beaver Fire

The blaze, dubbed the Beaver Fire, started around 2:40 p.m. near the 15300 block of Skyline Truck Trail, north of Lyons Valley Road.

As of 5:40 p.m. Friday, the fire was 5% contained, according to CalFire.

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Evacuations

An evacuation order has been issued and warnings are in effect, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

View a map of areas under evacuation orders and warnings here.

A temporary evacuation center was established at Regal Edwards Cinemas at 2951 Jamacha Road, El Cajon.

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Public Safety Wildfires

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KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
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