San Diego Unified welcomes over 3,000 new students, doubling summer target

The San Diego Unified School District more than doubled its summer enrollment goal, welcoming 3,033 new students ahead of the 2026-27 school year, district officials announced Friday.

In July, 1,950 new students enrolled in the district, adding to the 1,083 students who registered in June. The summer total far surpassed the district's initial goal of 1,309 — a target specifically set to offset the number of students who had left San Diego Unified since the 2024-25 school year, accotrding to SDUSD.

Officials attribute the increase to a modernized enrollment process. For the first time, families could complete registration entirely online while also having access to in-person support at 52 enrollment hubs across the city. The district also expanded office hours, partnered with community organizations, and launched a local marketing campaign.

"Every new student who joins San Diego Unified brings new dreams, talents, and possibilities to our schools," Superintendent Fabiola Bagula said. "Choosing a school is one of the most important decisions a family makes, and we are honored they chose San Diego Unified."

Despite the summer success, the district's official census day on Oct. 7 will determine whether the new registrations amount to a net positive for overall enrollment compared to last year.

California's public school enrollment recently declined by nearly 75,000 students statewide, according to the California Department of Education. Nationally, public school enrollment has dropped by 1.18 million students over the past five years, the Education Commission of the States reported.

Tracey Makings, leader of Neighborhood Schools and Enrollment Options for the district, said combining online convenience with community partnerships and in-person hubs created a more welcoming experience for parents.

Enrollment remains open throughout the school year. Information is available at sandiegounified.org/enroll or by calling 619-260-2410.