Marine recruit dies during boot camp at Camp Pendleton

A U.S. Marine recruit died Wednesday at an Oceanside hospital several days after experiencing a medical emergency at Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps officials said.

The recruit had a medical emergency Saturday during a "routine physical fitness evaluation," according to a statement released Thursday.

The Marines are withholding the name of the recruit for 24 hours after next-of-kin notification, which is standard across the military.

The death is under investigation and officials are conducting a medical review, the Marines said.

A Marine Corps spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the circumstances of the recruit's medical emergency Thursday.