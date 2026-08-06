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Military

Marine recruit dies during boot camp at Camp Pendleton

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published August 6, 2026 at 2:10 PM PDT
Marine recruits summiting the Reaper, the highest point in Camp Pendleton, and the last obstacle in their three-day, 54-hour Crucible, their last test before becoming Marines, April 22, 2021.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Marine recruits summiting the Reaper, the highest point in Camp Pendleton, and the last obstacle in their three-day, 54-hour Crucible, their last test before becoming Marines, April 22, 2021.

A U.S. Marine recruit died Wednesday at an Oceanside hospital several days after experiencing a medical emergency at Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps officials said.

The recruit had a medical emergency Saturday during a "routine physical fitness evaluation," according to a statement released Thursday.

The Marines are withholding the name of the recruit for 24 hours after next-of-kin notification, which is standard across the military.

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The death is under investigation and officials are conducting a medical review, the Marines said.

A Marine Corps spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the circumstances of the recruit's medical emergency Thursday.

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Military Military LifeNorth County
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

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