TRESPASSES (New Series Premiere)

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Sundays, Sept. 20 - Oct. 11, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Tuesday, Sept 22 - Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Cushla, a Catholic schoolteacher living in the dangerous world of Belfast 1975 embarks on an illicit affair with Michael, a married Protestant. As their forbidden love deepens, Cushla is pulled between duty and desire, family and freedom.

Cushla, a Catholic schoolteacher living in the dangerous world of Belfast 1975 embarks on an illicit affair with Michael, a married Protestant. As their forbidden love deepens, Cushla is pulled between duty and desire, family and freedom.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - As the passion between Cushla and Michael grows in secret, sectarian violence and scrutiny close in, forcing her to risk everything for a love that defies the divide.

Wildgaze Films and All3Media International / Channel 4 Pictured: (Front) Gerry Harkin (Oisin Thompson) and Cushla Lavery (Lola Petticrew)

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - As Cushla’s affair deepens, tensions rise at school and home. Her kindness with her pupil backfires, her mother’s drinking worsens and her love for Michael is tested by betrayal, jealousy and the dangerous politics closing in around them.

Wildgaze Films and All3Media International / Channel 4 Pictured: Cushla Lavery (Lola Petticrew) and Gina Lavery (Gillian Anderson)

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Cushla and Michael’s love deepens amid secrets and danger. She discovers he’s lied about his family and confronts him. Just as they commit to each other, tragedy strikes, devastating Cushla and shaking their community to its core.

Wildgaze Films and All3Media International / Channel 4 Pictured: Gina Lavery (Gillian Anderson)

Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - A grieving Cushla confides in Gerry and Gina. Tommy is charged with murder and the McGeowns lose their home. Cushla seeks the truth, leading to a shocking climax for the Laverys that unites them. Years later, Cushla encounters Davy again.

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