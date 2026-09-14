San Diego City Councilmembers want to slow down rollout of autonomous vehicles

As automated vehicles begin to roll out in San Diego, two City Councilmembers Monday will urge local and state officials to restore local control over what drives on city streets and protect residents.

San Diego City Councilmembers Sean Elo-Rivera and Marni von Wilpert will be joined by transportation workers, labor leaders and community advocates at 1 p.m. Monday to address the expansion of autonomous vehicles — from such companies as Alphabet with Waymo, Amazon with Zoox and Tesla with Cybercabs.

The news conference will occur an hour before the council is set to discuss a resolution calling on the state Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom to "restore local control over autonomous vehicle passenger service," as well as support protections for workers whose livelihoods may be impacted by AI and autonomous vehicle technology.

"Thousands of San Diegans earn their living as taxi, rideshare, and delivery drivers," a statement from the councilmembers read. "As autonomous vehicle and AI technologies continue to expand, city leaders and workers will call for an approach to innovation that includes the voices of impacted workers and communities and ensures technological advancement does not come at their expense."

The resolution will support House of Representatives Bill 10033, the AV Emergency Response Coordination Act, which would establish federal emergency coordination requirements for AV manufacturers and operators.

Additionally, it calls on AV operators to "comply with local noise and nuisance laws, reduce unnecessary empty-vehicle circulation, limit loading zones to active passenger and business loading, protect residents' data privacy, and avoid locating charging hubs and fleet facilities near sensitive locations such as homes, schools, healthcare institutions, and public safety facilities," the statement read.

The San Diego City Council is set to discuss the resolution at 2 p.m. Monday.