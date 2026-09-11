State bar seizes unauthorized Chula Vista immigration consultant's business

The State Bar of California has seized a Chula Vista law practice run by a man who allegedly provided legal immigration services despite not being an attorney.

The seizure followed an investigation into Superior Immigration Services, operated by Gabriel Luna de la Fuente, whom the State Bar alleges was paid more than $4,000 by one client to provide immigration services without disclosing he was not an attorney, nor was he being supervised by one.

In 2021, the client had sought help regarding her and her daughter's immigration statuses.

Luna de la Fuente initially charged $1,400 to complete and submit immigration forms, according to the State Bar of California.

Two years later, when the woman learned her immigration application was denied. She had paid more than $2,000 to prepare and submit new forms. But more than a year later, she learned her daughter's petition was never submitted, so she filed a complaint, prompting the State Bar's investigation.

Luna de la Fuente allegedly told investigators that he still had the daughter's file and would send it to the State Bar, but never did.

Court documents filed by the State Bar also allege Luna de la Fuente was providing these services while not being a licensed attorney nor operating under an attorney's supervision, yet the business' Facebook page claimed prospective clients would be able to speak with `Licenciados,' a Spanish term understood to refer to licensed attorneys.

Following a judge's approval, State Bar staff seized client files at Superior Immigration Services on Tuesday.

"The complaining witness trusted Mr. Luna de la Fuente with her family's future and paid thousands of dollars for immigration services she believed were being handled by qualified professionals," State Bar Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona said in a statement. "Instead, her daughter's immigration petition was never filed, her daughter's file was withheld and she was misled into believing licensed attorneys were assisting her."

Clients of Luna de la Fuente can retrieve their client files by calling the State Bar at 213-765-1595. Those seeking licensed attorneys were advised to verify an attorney's license by using the "Check Attorney Profile" feature on the State Bar of California's website.