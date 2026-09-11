Dozens gather for peaceful demonstration against ICE arrest of City College student

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH >>>> [ DOZENS GATHERED FOR A PEACEFUL, “SIT-IN” PROTEST DOWNTOWN ]More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….########

TODAY IS THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE SEPTEMBER ELEVENTH ATTACKS.

IN OBSERVANCE, TRAFFIC WILL BE PAUSED THIS MORNING AT PORTS OF ENTRY COMING INTO SAN DIEGO

THE PAUSE WILL TAKE PLACE AT 5:46 A-M THIS MORNING AT THE , SAN YSIDRO, AND OTAY MESA’S PORTS OF ENTRY

THAT’S THE TIME FOR US HERE OUT WEST, WHEN THE FIRST OF TWO PLANES STRUCK THE WORLD TRADE CENTER

THE PAUSE IN TRAFFIC AND MOMENT OF SILENCE IS IN REMEMBRANCE OF THOSE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES ON SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2001

THE CALEXICO WEST PORT OF ENTRY IN IMPERIAL COUNTY WILL ALSO TAKE PART.

NORMAL TRAFFIC OPERATIONS WILL RESUME FOLLOWING THE BRIEF OBSERVANCE

CBP ASKS ALL TRAVELERS TO PLEASE PLAN ACCORDINGLY

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IT’S PEDESTRIAN SAFETY MONTH !

THE SAN DIEGO POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ASKING YOU TO PLEASE SLOW DOWN AND REMAIN ALERT FOR PEOPLE WALKING ON OUR LOCAL ROADS…

STATE DATA SHOWS MORE THAN 1 THOUSAND PEOPLE WERE FATALLY STRUCK BY A VEHICLE IN 20-24

THAT ACCOUNTS FOR ROUGHLY 28 PERCENT OF ALL TRAFFIC FATALITIES AT THE TIME

IN LIGHT OF THIS, SD-PD IS OFFERING SOME SAFETY TIPS FOR DRIVERS AND PEDESTRIANS ALIKE

FOR DRIVERS:

SLOW DOWN AT INTERSECTIONS

AVOID DISTRACTIONS LIKE PHONES OR EATING

NEVER DRIVE IMPAIRED AND EXERCISE CAUTION AT NIGHT OR DURING FOG OR RAIN

& FOR PEDESTRIANS :

WALK ON THE SIDEWALK AND IF NOT, WALK FACING TRAFFIC

MAKE EYE CONTACT WITH DRIVERS BEFORE CROSSING THE STREET

AND AVOID WEARING HEADPHONES WHILE CROSSING INTERSECTIONS

STAY SAFE SAN DIEGO !

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THE SAN DIEGO RODEO IS SET TO RETURN TO PETCO PARK THIS UPCOMING JANUARY

LAST YEAR, THE RODEO SAW SOME OF THEIR SPONSORS PULL SUPPORT DUE TO ANIMAL WELFARE CONCERNS

IT ALSO SAW PROTESTS FROM ANIMAL RIGHTS ACTIVISTS AFTER A PREGNANT HORSE NAMED ‘PEARL NECKLACE’ DIED SHORTLY AFTER COMPETING IN A BRANC [BRAHN-KH] SADDLE EVENT

2027’S RODEO FEATURES 750 THOUSAND DOLLARS IN PRIZE MONEY, A DRONE SHOW AND A LINE-DANCING PARTY IN GALLAGHER SQUARE

TICKETS FOR THE UPCOMING JANUARY 15TH RODEO WILL GO ON SALE NEXT FRIDAY

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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DOZENS OF PEOPLE CAME TOGETHER TODAY (THURSDAY) TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST RECENT ICE ARRESTS IN SAN DIEGO THEY SAY ARE TARGETING THE HAITIAN COMMUNITY.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SPOKE WITH SOME OF THEM IN FRONT OF THE FEDERAL BUILDING DOWNTOWN, WHERE THEY HELD A PEACEFUL “SIT-IN.”

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HAITISITIN 1 (1:03)

Just days after ICE agents arrested a Haitian student near San Diego City College Campus, the Haitian community is making their voice heard through peaceful protest.

They were accompanied by dozens of people who support their cause, gathered outside the San Diego Immigration Court.

Immigration attorney Wismick Saint-Jean says what’s happening now by immigration enforcement is unconstitutional.

“When somebody comes here to seek asylum they cannot be deported until there is a final decision being made on their asylum cases by a judge. So to that extent Haitians who have TPS who have been detained, those detentions are illegal.”

In June, the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status – or TPS – for Haitian and Syrian immigrants.

A DHS spokesperson says that the Haitian student arrested near City College will have all his claims heard “by an immigration judge, and he will receive due process.”

JA KPBS News.

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WE DO IT EVERYDAY WITHOUT THINKING TWICE, WE BREATHE.

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY REPORTER CARLY KAY SAYS A NEW STUDY SHOWS THAT EVEN THE SMALLEST CHANGES IN OUR BREATHING MAY INFLUENCE OUR BRAIN ACTIVITY.

BREATHING AND BRAIN TRT: 00:47 SOQ

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**** Nat of breath 1A

You might think breathing is rhythmic. But each breath is different. Bradely Voytek says even slight switch ups are enough to impact brain activity.

BREATHING AND BRAINS 1B: (00:07)

“So what we’re really trying to understand is these brain-body interactions in a much richer and finer resolution way than historically people have done.”

He’s a professor at UC San Diego. His team used brain implants in epilepsy patients' to measure signals from neurons. Then, they compared those signals to the shape of corresponding breaths on a graph.

BREATHING AND BRAINS 1C: (00:04)

“That shape, every couple of seconds, the brain activity really mirrors it closely"

It showed breathing and neural signals are tightly linked in brain regions associated with cognition, memory and emotion.

Future studies may provide a better understanding of fatal events related to irregular breathing. Carly Kay, KPBS News.

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THE PROTECTED BIKE LANES ON SANTA FE DRIVE IN ENCINITAS HAVE BEEN A FLASHPOINT IN THE ONGOING BATTLE OVER TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY. AND NOW THAT FIGHT HAS GONE ALL THE WAY TO SACRAMENTO.

PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER JAKE GOTTA HAS THE DETAILS.

ENCI BIKE 1 (jg/qo) [1:12] SOQ

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earlier this year, the encinitas city council voted to remove a protected bike lane in front of san dieguito academy high school.

the protected lanes were built just last year using more than 3 million dollars in state funds.

but public backlash to the configuration led the city council to reconsider.

the council voted to redesign the stretch of road – and replace the protected lane on one side with a painted lane running between parked cars and the flow of traffic.

this redesign is expected to cost up to 3.6 million dollars – and state senator catherine blakespear, who represents encinitas, wants to stop it.

sen. catherine blakespear(d) encinitas

blakespear 9/9/26.mov 6:46 - 7:00 [0:14]

“i cannot accept a solution that would be proposed that would take the bike lane backward, that would make us less safe.”

she’s responsible for a line in the state budget bill that would specifically prohibit encinitas from removing or modifying the bike lane on santa fe drive for the next five years.

and for ten years after that, if the city wants to make changes, it would have to return the state’s 3 million.

at wednesday night’s council meeting, mayor bruce ehlers led the council in voting to ask governor newsom to strike that line from the bill and let them proceed with removing the protected lane.

newsom has until september 30 to sign or veto state bills.

jake gotta kpbs news

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BEFORE THERE WERE BIG GROCERY STORES IN THE 70S, MANY NEIGHBORHOODS DEPENDED ON SMALL MARKETS FOR EVERYDAY GOODS.

ONE OF THOSE STORES WAS LEW'S MARKET IN LOGAN HEIGHTS. THE ORIGINAL OWNER, JIMMY LEW, RECENTLY PASSED AWAY.

REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN TALKED TO RESIDENTS WHO FONDLY REMEMBER HIS GENEROSITY AND WHAT HE DID FOR MANY FAMILIES WHO LIVED THERE.

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LEWSMARKET (AN) TRT: 3:31 SOQ

NATPOP 8730 05;21;55;23 → 05;21;57;10 “Very kind and very giving.”

NATPOP 8730 05;23;44;22 → 05;23;47;16 “He was just a real kind person.”

NATPOP 8695 04;56;09;01 → 04;56;10;21 “Good, kind-hearted people”

When people talk about Jimmy Lew … one thing keeps coming up — his kindness.

NATPOP 8730 05;20;32;23 → 05;20;39;28 “He would have things to the kids, like he’d give my son a slice of bologna — he was little.”

NATPOP 8695 04;53;46;11 → 04;53;50;23 “gave us whatever we needed. Put us on the book. My parents come in later and pay them off.”

James Lew is his son. He describes his dad as a well-intentioned people-pleaser who often extended credit.

SOT 5320 02;14;35;26 → 02;14;52;07

CG: James Lew Jr. // Son of Jimmy Lew

“People saw it as like a community bank, they called it. And so, yeah, you know, just the idea that I recall having mental flashes of his little notebooks where he would have running tabs with people, the annotations, what was paid off, what was written off.”

James’ grandparents opened Lew’s Market in the ’70s … at the corner of 33rd Street and Imperial Avenue.

At the time, they were the only Chinese family in the neighborhood.

NATPOP 8731 05;31;57;02 → 05;32;02;24 “It was mostly mexican and a black neighborhood.”

Rene Bejarano and his wife, Delia, used to live behind Lew’s Market.

NATPOP 8730 05;17;55;05 → 05;17;57;24 “We moved there in like 1974.”

He remembers the family keeping to themselves. They lived upstairs in the apartment above the market.

Jimmy Lew died August 15. The news came as a shock.

SOT 05;29;58;00 → 05;30;06;21

CG: Delia Bejarano // Former Neighbor

“I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it. He passed away because I had heard about Philip. But Jimmy …”

SOT 8730 05;30;55;18 → 05;31;13;08

CG: René Bejarano // Former Neighbor

“I used to see him every day and just it just seemed like he would live a long, long time. I just don't think, you know, I think he was probably 76, 77. He just looked a lot healthier.”

And the one thing Rene Bejarano remembers most about Jimmy is that his generosity extended to animals too.

SOT 8730 05;19;43;23 → 05;20;00;23

“he would get a big bone with some meat on it and give it to my dog. And my dog would go down the because we lived right behind Lou's market in the alley, and he would just go down the alley with his big bone in his mouth, walking slowly and all the dogs that go crazy.”

James Lew says his father was generous

SOT 5320 02;15;36;13 → 02;15;53;09

“my own cousins, you know, they tell me about, you know, kind of like the private embarrassment that they would have when my aunts would send them to the store with like a handwritten note asking for assistance and the things that they need and, you know, like to him it was no, no big deal.”

One of those cousins is Jose Briceño. He still lives in the neighborhood.

SOT 8695 04;51;33;01 → 04;51;45;25

CG: José Briceño //

“Him and Philipe, they both had a little book in their little pocket. You know, we'll walk in there and be like, ‘Oh, we need this, we need that.’ And he'd be like, ‘OK, you got money?’ ‘No, we don't.’ ‘Well, I'm gonna put it on your dad's credit, what’s the last name.’”

Briceño says that generosity helped a lot of families in the neighborhood.

SOT 8695 04;53;35;07 → 04;53;47;24 “It did help us out sometimes. Maybe we didn't have it at the time, I don't know, I was too young to even know what I mean. What was money like that? You know what I mean? But we know I just know that we walk in there, they helped us out. They gave us whatever we needed.”

The Lews sold the market in 20-17. But it still bears their name. And the younger generation of the family still lives upstairs.

James says the outpouring of support reminds him how much he needs to live up to his father’s name.

SOT 5320 02;06;39;01 → 02;06;55;00

“there's a certain existential pressure that comes with, you know, coming from that. And then also, you know, having been given, like his name, being born a junior. So it was a very much a, you know, this expectation that, oh, one day you were going to be exactly where your father is at.”

The market still stands, and while Jimmy Lew is gone, the memories live on through the people in the neighborhood who will never forget his charitable heart. AN/KPBS.

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THE CITY OF CARLSBAD IS DECLARING A LOCAL EMERGENCY TO BEGIN STABILIZING BLUFFS ALONG SOUTH CARLSBAD BOULEVARD.

THE CITY CALLS IT A PROACTIVE MOVE AHEAD OF AN EXPECTED STRONG EL NIÑO SEASON.

ERIC SNORTUM (SNORT-um) IS AN OCEANOGRAPHY AND GEOLOGY PROFESSOR

HE SAYS BIG STORMS AND STRONG WAVES THAT USUALLY COME WITH EL NIÑO COULD FURTHER ERODE COASTAL BLUFFS.

CARLSBADBLUFFS 2A (0:10)

“I would be concerned about the railroad tracks, I would be concerned about the roads, and I'd be concerned if I was a local homeowner living right on the shore about my own home.”

CARLSBAD SAYS WORK COULD BEGIN AS EARLY AS SEPTEMBER 14TH.

THE EMERGENCY DECLARATION ALLOWS THE CITY TO STREAMLINE CONTRACTING AND BYPASS THE LENGTHY PERMITTING PROCESS.

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AS WE DO FOR YOU EACH WEEK, HERE ARE SOME WEEKEND EVENT IDEAS HAPPENING AROUND THE COUNTY

TODAY, STARTING AT 1:45 PM, YOU CAN BOARD THE FLIGHT DECK OF THE U-S-S MIDWAY MUSEUM

MUSEUM ENTRY IS FREE DURING THE MIDWAY MUSEUM’S ‘25TH ANNIVERSARY MEMORIAL OF SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2001’ EVENT

YOU CAN VISIT MIDWAY DOT ORG FOR MORE INFO

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER SIXTEENTH IS MEXICO’S DIA DE LA INDEPENDENCIA A-K-A MEXICO INDEPENDENCE DAY!

OLD TOWN SAN DIEGO STATE HISTORIC PARK IS HOSTING A FREE FAMILY EVENT FROM 11 A-M THROUGH 4 PM

THERE IS A GUACAMOLE COMPETITION, BI-LINGUAL STORYTIME, A COMMUNITY PARADE AND MORE!

VISIT PARKS DOT C-A DOT GOV FOR MORE INFO

AND SUNDAY SEES THE START OF SAN DIEGO RESTAURANT WEEK !

I’M GETTING HUNGRY JUST THINKING OF ALL THE POSSIBILITIES

PARTICIPANTS ALSO DON’T JUST GET A CHANCE TO JUST TRY NEW CUISINE BUT ALSO A NEW NEIGHBORHOOD IN AMERICA’S FINEST CITY AS WELL

VISIT SAN DIEGO RESTAURANT WEEK DOT COM FOR MORE INFO

WHATEVER YOU DO THIS WEEKEND, PLEASE ENJOY !

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That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth. This podcast is hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day/weekend.

