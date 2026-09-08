Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Science & Technology

What if a plane overshot the runway at San Diego Int'l Airport?

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published September 8, 2026 at 6:31 PM PDT
The Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS) at the west end of San Diego International Airport's runway is shown in this undated aerial photo.
San Diego County Regional Airport Authority
The Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS) at the west end of San Diego International Airport's runway is shown in this undated aerial photo.

After an Amazon cargo plane overshot the runway Sunday at Miami International Airport, killing five people and leaving the pilot and co-pilot with minor injuries, you might wonder what would happen if the same situation unfolded here.

Since the crash, some have speculated that an Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS) could’ve stopped the 767 before lives were lost.

The EMAS at San Diego International Airport is shown from the ground on Sept. 8, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
The EMAS at San Diego International Airport is shown from the ground on Sept. 8, 2026.

An EMAS is basically crumbled concrete that a plane sinks into, bringing it to a stop. There is an EMAS at the west end of San Diego International’s single runway.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“We first got our EMAS in 2006. We got a newer one installed in 2021,” said Mark Taylor, a senior airside operations duty manager at the airport.

He’s in charge of the safety of the runway and all areas where there’s movement on the ground. That means he’s something of an expert when it comes to the EMAS system.

"It’s like a sand or a pit that catches a truck (when their brakes fail)," Taylor said. "This is the same idea where it’s designed to catch an airplane.”

Mark Taylor, a Senior Airside Operations Duty Manager at San Diego International, is shown at the airport on Sept. 8, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Mark Taylor, a Senior Airside Operations Duty Manager at San Diego International, is shown at the airport on Sept. 8, 2026.

If a plane ran into the EMAS here, the runway would have to be closed for an investigation, Taylor said. But he said the airport would be ready to replace the EMAS quickly.

“You can replace the panels, so it’s not a one-use and it’s done," Taylor said.
"We’ve got extra panels on site so that if we were to have use one, we can remove the aircraft, remove the panels that were destroyed, so that it’s back in business and then we can open the runway again.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A plane is shown taking off from San Diego International Airport on August 8, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
A plane is shown taking off from San Diego International Airport on August 8, 2026.

San Diego’s EMAS has never been used. But if a situation like in Miami were to unfold here, at least there’s a good chance it wouldn’t end with the loss of life.

Tags

Science & Technology San DiegoTransportation
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
See stories by John Carroll
What story do you want to see told?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News