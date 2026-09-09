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Arts & Culture

City of La Mesa to host first Pride event in 2027

By Elaine Alfaro / East County Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published September 9, 2026 at 5:38 PM PDT
The City of La Mesa in June 2027 will host its first Pride event. Photo taken Sept. 9, 2026.
Elaine Alfaro
/
KPBS
The City of La Mesa in June 2027 will host its first Pride event. Photo taken Sept. 9, 2026.

Come next June, a parking lot near downtown La Mesa will be transformed into a space bumping with live music and celebrating LGBTQ+ pride.

“For all of the young La Mesans who maybe know that they’re members of the community, or don’t know they’re members of the community yet, I think it means a lot to show them that not only will there be an event and … this community be publicly celebrated, but it’s something that the entirety of the La Mesa City Council supports and is behind,” said City Councilmember Lauren Cazares.

The City Council Tuesday night approved $15,000 for La Mesa’s first Pride event, scheduled for June 2027. Cazares, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said La Mesa residents have for years wanted an event like this in the city. They took the lead by coordinating with University Height’s historic LGBTQ+ Diversionary Theatre.

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Diversionary proposed the event and applied for the funds through the city’s La Mesa Village Enhancement Fund Program. The money will come from the city’s downtown parking fund.

Cazares said as a kid it would have been huge for her to see the city council support a Pride event.

“Growing up here, I did not ever think that we would see a Pride celebration in the city of La Mesa, and then over the last couple of years, I've seen that it's been possible,” Cazares said. “I'm so glad this next generation gets to see it, because there are many adults that still don’t know that they are safe and welcomed here in East County.”

The event is slated for the Allison Avenue parking lot near downtown. It will have food vendors and entertainment, including a live music stage.

Troy Tinker, a La Mesa resident, answered questions about the event during the City Council meeting. He shared that La Mesa has a thriving LGBTQ+ community, and he’s open to the idea of the event evolving in the years to come.

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“We do hope it will grow,” Tinker said. “And we’re glad that our community supports us.”

The city also allocated funds for a wellness fair that will happen near La Mesa’s downtown next year.

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Arts & Culture East CountyLGBTQ+
Elaine Alfaro
Elaine Alfaro is a reporter at KPBS and part of the California Local News Fellowship program. She primarily covers San Diego's East County and specializes in investigative and accountability journalism.
See stories by Elaine Alfaro

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