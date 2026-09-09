Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month lasts from September 15 until October 15. We've compiled a list of events in San Diego to celebrate.



Barrio Logan

Barrio Logan "Art Crawl"

🔗 https://ow.ly/1KcV50ZL3mK

📆 Date and time: September 12, 12-8 p.m.

📍 Location: Barrio Logan

🎟️ Price: Free admission

🎶 A series of galleries, exhibitions, studios, murals, music, food and shops. Takes place every second Saturday of the month.

Balboa Park

Centro Cultural de la Raza

🔗 https://ow.ly/aylF50ZIt0T

📆 Date and time: Every Tuesday-Saturday 12-5pm

📍 Location: 2004 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

🎟️ Price: $7.00 (Free admission the first Tuesday of the month.)

🎶 The Centro Cultural has various events each month. They also have art galleries available to the public.

History Explorers

🔗 https://ow.ly/ZmB750ZIsZJ

📆 Date and time: September 19, 11 a.m. -2 p.m.

📍 Location: San Diego History Center

🎟️ Price: Free admission

🎶 Discover history, art and community through interactive activities and exhibitions for all ages in honor of Hispanic culture.



Chula Vista

Otay Ranch Town Center: Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

🔗 https://ow.ly/Ma4L50ZL2UW

📆 Date and time: September 15, 4 p.m.

📍 Location: Otay Ranch Town Center

🎟️ Price: Free admission

🎶 Find music, meet-and-greets with themed characters, sweets, giveaways, face painting and activities to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

'Noches de Lucha Libre' at McDonald's

🔗 https://ow.ly/7QYf50ZL2Fz

📆Date and time: September 25, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

📍 Location: McDonald’s – 1288 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA 91911

🎟️ Price: Free admission

🎶 McDonalds brings the excitement of Lucha Libre across San Diego with a series of free events for the whole family.



Mission Valley

San Diego Wave FC Noche Latina

🔗 https://ow.ly/OAwo50ZIsX8

📆 Date and time: September 12, 3:30pm

📍 Location: Snapdragon Stadium

🎟️ Price: From $18.96

🎶 The women's soccer team San Diego Wave celebrates Hispanic heritage with cultural performances and community activities.

SDFC Hispanic Heritage Night

🔗 https://ow.ly/9yax50ZL3Ms

📆 Date and time: September 13, 6 pm

📍 Location: Snapdragon Stadium

🎟️ Price: From $31

🎶 The men's soccer team San Diego Fútbol Club celebrates Hispanic heritage with cultural performances and community events. They're giving away cowboy hats to the first 25,000 fans at the game.



Otay Mesa

'Noches de Lucha Libre' at McDonald's

🔗 https://ow.ly/7QYf50ZL2Fz

📆 Date and time: September 19, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

📍 Location: McDonald’s – 4350 Palm Ave, San Diego, CA 92154

🎟️ Price: Free admission

🎶 McDonalds brings the excitement of Lucha Libre across San Diego with a series of free events for the whole family.



San Marcos