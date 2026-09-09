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Arts & Culture

Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

By Karina Montes Pate / Digital News Student Assistant
Published September 9, 2026 at 8:25 AM PDT
Performers participate in halftime actives in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sept. 21, 2014, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP
Performers participate in halftime actives in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sept. 21, 2014, in Glendale, Ariz.

Hispanic Heritage Month lasts from September 15 until October 15. We've compiled a list of events in San Diego to celebrate.

Barrio Logan

Barrio Logan "Art Crawl"

🔗 https://ow.ly/1KcV50ZL3mK
📆 Date and time: September 12, 12-8 p.m.
📍 Location: Barrio Logan
🎟️ Price: Free admission
🎶 A series of galleries, exhibitions, studios, murals, music, food and shops. Takes place every second Saturday of the month.

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Balboa Park

Centro Cultural de la Raza

🔗 https://ow.ly/aylF50ZIt0T
📆 Date and time: Every Tuesday-Saturday 12-5pm
📍 Location: 2004 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
🎟️ Price: $7.00 (Free admission the first Tuesday of the month.)
🎶 The Centro Cultural has various events each month. They also have art galleries available to the public.

History Explorers

🔗https://ow.ly/ZmB750ZIsZJ
📆 Date and time: September 19, 11 a.m. -2 p.m.
📍 Location: San Diego History Center
🎟️ Price: Free admission
🎶 Discover history, art and community through interactive activities and exhibitions for all ages in honor of Hispanic culture.

Chula Vista

Otay Ranch Town Center: Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

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🔗 https://ow.ly/Ma4L50ZL2UW
📆 Date and time: September 15, 4 p.m.
📍 Location: Otay Ranch Town Center
🎟️ Price: Free admission
🎶 Find music, meet-and-greets with themed characters, sweets, giveaways, face painting and activities to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

'Noches de Lucha Libre' at McDonald's
🔗 https://ow.ly/7QYf50ZL2Fz
📆Date and time: September 25, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
📍 Location: McDonald’s – 1288 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA 91911
🎟️ Price: Free admission
🎶 McDonalds brings the excitement of Lucha Libre across San Diego with a series of free events for the whole family.

Mission Valley

San Diego Wave FC Noche Latina
🔗 https://ow.ly/OAwo50ZIsX8
📆 Date and time: September 12, 3:30pm
📍 Location: Snapdragon Stadium
🎟️ Price: From $18.96
🎶 The women's soccer team San Diego Wave celebrates Hispanic heritage with cultural performances and community activities.

SDFC Hispanic Heritage Night
🔗 https://ow.ly/9yax50ZL3Ms
📆 Date and time: September 13, 6 pm
📍 Location: Snapdragon Stadium
🎟️ Price: From $31

🎶 The men's soccer team San Diego Fútbol Club celebrates Hispanic heritage with cultural performances and community events. They're giving away cowboy hats to the first 25,000 fans at the game.

Otay Mesa

'Noches de Lucha Libre' at McDonald's
🔗 https://ow.ly/7QYf50ZL2Fz
📆 Date and time: September 19, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
📍 Location: McDonald’s – 4350 Palm Ave, San Diego, CA 92154
🎟️ Price: Free admission
🎶 McDonalds brings the excitement of Lucha Libre across San Diego with a series of free events for the whole family.

San Marcos

Guelaguetza Festival: A day in Oaxaca
🔗 https://ow.ly/Eipg50ZIsYg
📆 Date and time: October 18, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
📍 Location: Palomar college
🎟️ Price: Free admission
🎶A celebration organized by the Coalition of Indigenous Communities of Oaxaca with folk dancing and Oaxacan food.

Tags

Arts & Culture LatinxSouth Bay
Karina Montes Pate
Karina Montes Pate is a digital news student assistant at KPBS. She is an undergraduate majoring in journalism with an emphasis in media at San Diego State University.
See stories by Karina Montes Pate

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