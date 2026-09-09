La Mesa City Council appoints Tara Mazzanti as next city attorney

The La Mesa City Council has appointed Tara Mazzanti as the city's next City Attorney, effective Oct. 13, following the retirement of City Attorney Glenn Sabine.

Mazzanti has more than 18 years of municipal law experience in California. She most recently served as a senior assistant city attorney for Livermore.

"Ms. Mazzanti brings extensive municipal law experience and a strong understanding of the challenges facing California cities," Mayor Mark Arapostathis said. "We look forward to welcoming her to La Mesa and are confident she will be a valuable partner to the City Council, city manager and staff."

Mazzanti has also provided legal counsel on a broad range of matters to other California cities, including Oxnard, Stockton and Modesto.

She holds a law degree from Drivon School of Law (formerly Humphreys College School of Law) and a bachelor's degree in political science and public administration from Cal State Stanislaus.

Sabine's final day with the city will be Sept. 12, following more than 29 years of service to La Mesa.