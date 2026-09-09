San Diego Humane Society urges Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign 3 reform bills

Three animal protection and charity reform bills sponsored by the San Diego Humane Society have passed the California Legislature with broad bipartisan support and now await action by Gov. Gavin Newsom, it was announced Tuesday.

The organization urged Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 1999, Assembly Bill 2010 and Senate Bill 1288 into law, according to the SDHS.

"This is a remarkable moment for animals, pet families, shelters and California nonprofit organizations," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. "AB 1999 modernizes the way veterinary care can be delivered, AB 2010 removes an unnecessary barrier to lifesaving spay and neuter services, and SB 1288 ensures charitable gifts reach the communities donors intended to support. These are thoughtful, practical solutions developed through collaboration with experts and stakeholders, and we respectfully urge Governor Newsom to sign all three."

Authored by Assemblymember Ash Kalra, AB 1999 modernizes the state's Veterinary Medicine Practice Act by broadening veterinarian-client relationships, creating pathways for out-of-state and retired veterinarians to work in shelters, clarifying telemedicine rules, and restricting unlicensed surgical procedures. Co-sponsored by the California Veterinary Medical Association and other groups, it aims to expand access to care while preserving oversight.

AB 2010, authored by Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria and known as the SNIP Act, removes a rule requiring high-volume spay and neuter procedures to occur in a separate surgical room. Co-sponsored by the ASPCA and San Francisco SPCA, the measure seeks to ease shelter overcrowding and address affordable care shortages.

Sen. John Laird's SB 1288, the Legacy Act, streamlines the distribution of non-probate assets to charities by establishing notification mandates, protecting nonprofit leaders' personal data and prohibiting institutions from forcing beneficiaries to open new accounts.

"Each of these bills responds to a real problem experienced by shelters, veterinary professionals, pet families or nonprofit organizations," Weitzman said. "Their passage shows what is possible when legislators and community experts work together on solutions that are both compassionate and workable. Governor Newsom now has the opportunity to turn that progress into lasting change."