GREAT PERFORMANCES: Verdi's Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11

Watch Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

GREAT PERFORMANCES and The Metropolitan Opera present a special live performance of Verdi’s “Requiem” commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Conducted by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the concert features performances by the Met orchestra, chorus and soloists Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani and Eric Owens.

Hosted by world-renowned ballerina Misty Copeland from nearby the site of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, the special includes footage from the archives of the museum as well as New York City’s Tribute in Light, a commemorative public art installation featuring two beams of light that reach up to four miles into the sky, echoing the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers, every year from dusk to dawn on the night of September 11.

This concert is the first performance at the Metropolitan Opera House since its closure in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy of The Metropolitan Opera Eric Owens

By Hans van der Woerd Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Courtesy of the Metropolitan Opera Michelle DeYoung

Credits: Produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. For the Met, Mia Bongiovanni is supervising producer, and Louisa Briccetti, Matt Dobkin, and Victoria Warivonchik are producers. Peter Gelb is executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

