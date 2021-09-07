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GREAT PERFORMANCES: Verdi's Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 7, 2021 at 12:49 PM PDT
Ailyn Pérez
By Dario Acosta
Ailyn Pérez

Watch Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

GREAT PERFORMANCES and The Metropolitan Opera present a special live performance of Verdi’s “Requiem” commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Conducted by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the concert features performances by the Met orchestra, chorus and soloists Ailyn PérezMichelle DeYoungMatthew Polenzani and Eric Owens.

Hosted by world-renowned ballerina Misty Copeland from nearby the site of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, the special includes footage from the archives of the museum as well as New York City’s Tribute in Light, a commemorative public art installation featuring two beams of light that reach up to four miles into the sky, echoing the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers, every year from dusk to dawn on the night of September 11.

This concert is the first performance at the Metropolitan Opera House since its closure in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric Owens
Courtesy of The Metropolitan Opera
Eric Owens
Yannick Nézet-Séguin
By Hans van der Woerd
Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Michelle DeYoung
Courtesy of the Metropolitan Opera
Michelle DeYoung

Credits: Produced by the Metropolitan Opera in association with the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. For the Met, Mia Bongiovanni is supervising producer, and Louisa Briccetti, Matt Dobkin, and Victoria Warivonchik are producers. Peter Gelb is executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES: Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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