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Proposition 1: Borrow $11.25 billion for housing

By Calmatters staff
Published October 2, 2026 at 10:50 PM PDT
Updated October 2, 2026 at 10:50 PM PDT

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s midterms: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.

What does California Proposition 1 do?

Prop. 1 would allow the state to sell $11.25 billion in bonds to fund various affordable housing programs. Of that total amount, $1.25 billion would go toward veteran housing, while the rest would fund rental homes, homeownership programs, farmworker housing, affordable student housing, tribal housing and more. The bond is expected to help fund up to 40,000 multifamily rental units, while also helping another 40,000 households buy a home. The California Legislature put this measure on the ballot.

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What do supporters and opponents say?

Supporters

California needs more money for housing in order to help the state’s more than 180,000 homeless residents, as well as those who pay more than they can afford in rent and those who can’t afford to purchase a home.


Opponents

Some Republican legislators criticized the bill for using veterans to drum up support while actually doing little to serve them. They also questioned the wisdom of borrowing more money to pay for housing without addressing the underlying reasons it’s so expensive to build.


Ballot text

AUTHORIZES BONDS FOR HOUSING AFFORDABILITY PROGRAMS. LEGISLATIVE STATUTE. Authorizes $11.25 billion in state general obligation bonds for housing affordability programs, including multifamily rental housing, mortgages for veterans, supportive housing, preservation of existing affordable housing, and down payment assistance. Fiscal Impact: Increased state cost of $500 million to $600 million annually for about 25 years to repay the housing bond.

Source: California Secretary of State

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsCalifornia
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
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