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Meet the candidates for the La Mesa mayoral race

By Elaine Alfaro / East County Reporter
Published October 2, 2026 at 10:10 PM PDT
Updated October 2, 2026 at 10:10 PM PDT

What does the La Mesa mayor do?

The Mayor of La Mesa leads city council meetings and also represents the city on ceremonial occasions. The Mayor votes on agenda items as a member of the council. The mayor and council discuss and debate agenda items, enact local laws, make policy decisions, adopt the budget, and provide direction to the city manager and staff.

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How much does the La Mesa mayor get paid?

According to this city document, the mayor is paid a salary of $3800 per month.

Meet the candidates

Laura Lothian, a candidate for La Mesa mayor, is shown in this undated photo.
City of La Mesa
Laura Lothian, a candidate for La Mesa mayor, is shown in this undated photo.

Laura Lothian

  • Party: Registered Republican
  • Professional background: Laura Lothian currently serves as a La Mesa City Councilmember. Lothian says she’s been a local real estate agent and realtor in La Mesa since 2002.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Police, fire department and other city services: Lothian wants to prioritize support for the fire department and police. She wants there to be more staff for the fire trucks. She said one way for the city to accomplish this is to charge fees when the fire department is called for “lift assists” at assisted living facilities. These are situations where the fire department is called to help lift someone who has fallen but is not injured. She points to the City of El Cajon as a city that already charges such fees. She also mentioned wanting to support public works and parks and recreation. 
    • Permitting process: Lothian wants to attract both small businesses and housing development by streamlining the city’s permitting process. “I have so many stories of business owners who gave up” because of the cost and timeline of starting a business and the permit process, Lothian said. She believes that improving the process and timeline for permitting will help more businesses get started in La Mesa and generate more money through the city’s sales tax. 
    • Reevaluate the city’s consultant spending: Lothian would want the City Council to review La Mesa’s list of outside consultants and trim unnecessary contracts. “I got to believe that many of them are essential,” Lothian said. “I also have to believe many of them are not.” She would want to reallocate funding from those consultants to the city departments like the fire department, parks and rec, etc.

Patricia Normandy-Dillard smiles and poses in this undated photo.
City of La Mesa
Patricia Normandy-Dillard smiles and poses in this undated photo.

 

Patricia Normandy-Dillard

  • Party: Registered Democrat
  • Professional background: Patricia Normandy-Dillard currently serves as a La Mesa City Councilmember. She currently also serves as a Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) board member and executive committee member. She’s also an alternate board member for the San Diego Association of Regional Governments (SANDAG) transportation committee. Throughout her career, Dillard says she’s worked in publishing, customer service and sales.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Public transportation: Dillard emphasized the need for transportation within the region to be more affordable and accessible. She spoke of her work as a board member for MTS. “People should be able to get to work, school, medical appointments, shopping and other essential services without transportation costs becoming a barrier,” Dillard said. 
    • Affordable housing: Dillard identified affordable housing as an important priority in La Mesa and spoke about a current transit-oriented, affordable-housing project planned near the trolley’s Orange Line that runs parallel to Spring Street. “When we combine affordable housing and access to reliable transportation, we can make a real difference in people's lives and help create a more connected and sustainable community,” Dillard said.
    • La Mesa library expansion: The city constructed a new library building and post office in 2008 with intentions to eventually expand the library. La Mesa City Council reviewed a study last fall to keep the momentum moving forward to redevelop the city’s Civic Center, including the library. Dillard said the library expansion is a top priority. “Our library is an important community resource, and I believe we need to look at how we can provide more spaces and resources to serve our growing community,” she said. “An expanded library could create more opportunities for children, families, students and seniors.”

La Mesa mayoral candidate Quinn M. Reese is shown in this undated headshot.
Quinn M. Reese campaign
La Mesa mayoral candidate Quinn M. Reese is shown in this undated headshot.

Quinn M. Reese

  • Party: Registered Democrat
  • Professional background: Quinn Reese says he’s worked in executive management and consulting and business management. He recently made a career shift to be a regenerative gardener.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Affordability: Reese sees affordability as an interconnected issue that’s tied to the increasing costs of utilities and housing, which then impacts businesses. “If someone can’t afford their rent or utilities, they’re less likely to go out and spend and take care of the businesses,” Reese said. He wants more protections for people at risk of losing their housing. “It comes down to meeting people's basic needs,” Reese said. He said he’d also be interested in looking at whether larger corporations should be paying more in taxes in the city.
    • Small business support: Reese said he wants to ensure small businesses remain intact and aren't overtaxed. He wants to build a parking structure near downtown La Mesa to support more shoppers and improve car traffic in the area.
    • Improving traffic safety: Reese said the development of more housing near downtown La Mesa poses a challenge because developers aren’t building enough parking. He also spoke of how community members have complained in council meetings about the speed of traffic on certain streets. He recognized the current city council’s initiative to build speed humps and roundabouts. He would like to take further steps to slow traffic. “We have access to a large number of volunteers, some of which work with the La Mesa Police Department, and there's programs throughout San Diego that stop and slow traffic during school hours,” Reese said. “These (are) things that we need to expand into our city.”

Jim Stieringer

  • Party: Registered Republican
  • Professional background: Stieringer previously served in public office for the Grossmont Union High School District and Grossmont Healthcare District. He served one term as La Mesa treasurer from 2002 to 2006. He said he’s currently a retired La Mesa resident. He said he served in the Air Force, and his professional career includes work in the automobile industry and construction.

  • Top three priorities:

    • Public safety: Stieringer says he would review and update street infrastructure to keep pedestrians and drivers safe. One street improvement he identified would be instituting a more aggressive enforcement of the state law requiring red painted curbs near crosswalk intersections to eliminate blind spots for drivers making right turns.
    • Housing development: Stieringer critiqued the state’s affordable housing requirements and laws and the city’s decision to approve and develop certain affordable housing projects. He spoke about a current project that will create more affordable housing near the Orange Line that runs parallel to Spring Street. “I'm a little disappointed that the city has kind of folded to the state legislature and is trying to use the assets of (MTS) to build housing,” Stieringer said. He said he isn’t opposed to housing development but wants better housing. “I would like to see the overall quality of housing in La Mesa improved,” Stieringer said.
    • Public transportation: Stieringer says maintaining trolley access is a top priority. He wants to ensure trolley stations in La Mesa have proper parking options to accommodate the significant number of people who ride the trolley to go to sports events in the region. “They're pretty much full for the soccer games,” Stieringer said. “I think the trolley is a very valuable asset of our community, one that we should really try to emphasize and support.”

The issues

The City of La Mesa has developed and approved a number of affordable housing units in recent years. KPBS asked the candidates whether they would prioritize affordable housing and how they would approach development in La Mesa. 

  • Dillard spoke highly of transit-oriented, affordable-housing projects. She pointed to the transit-oriented, affordable-housing project planned near the Orange Line that runs parallel to Spring Street, as an example. “When we combine affordable housing and access to reliable transportation, we can make a real difference in people's lives and help create a more connected and sustainable community,” Dillard said.
  • Lothian said she’d like to create more affordable housing options for single-family or condominium units. She says the current process for building single-family homes is difficult and expensive, and she’d want to work with the city’s permits division to find a way to streamline, expedite, and simplify the permit process for single-family homes and condos.  She critiqued the state’s affordable housing laws that allow large apartments to be built near transit. “All of our policies are again incentivizing these high-density, monolithic apartments on public transit, as if that's solving a problem,” Lothian said. “And I just don't think it is.” She criticized how affordable housing units are currently allocated in apartment projects.  “The lucky few renters that end up getting an affordable unit brand new, they're also not incentivized to move up,” Lothian said. “It de-incentivizes you to find your own personal success. I don't like that aspect of it.” 
  • Reese is in favor of affordable housing development. He critiqued the lack of affordable housing units within some local apartment projects. He also said apartments need to build parking. Reese said he wants to better understand how the city can address housing affordability. He suggested doing surveys to better understand the communities’ affordability needs. He also would like the city to play more of a role in approving the design and aesthetics of the apartment buildings.
  • Stieringer said housing should be a result of economic decisions of the private sector. He critiqued the state’s affordable housing development laws and requirements, and how they’re implemented in the local communities, like La Mesa. He has qualms with how affordable housing units are allocated. “I just don't think that setting aside portions of buildings for economically disadvantaged people is a very good use of the public land and public resources,” Stieringer said. He instead would like public land to be used by private developers and contractors.

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsEast County
Elaine Alfaro
Elaine Alfaro is a reporter at KPBS and part of the California Local News Fellowship program. She primarily covers San Diego's East County and specializes in investigative and accountability journalism.
See stories by Elaine Alfaro
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
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